Karoline Leavitt’s Attempt As Praising Trump Online Backfires As Netizens Roast Both Her And The President

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt often makes headlines for her unrelenting support for President Donald Trump. She recently did something similar again as she posted a video of Trump at the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday.

In the clip, Trump is seen signing hats and tossing them into the stands, an act Leavitt praised on X, formerly Twitter. She captioned it: “The People’s President and the coolest boss ever. Signing hats for fans at the #USOpen.”

The People’s President and the coolest boss ever. Signing hats for fans at the #USOpen 😎🎾 pic.twitter.com/RKFyHLOQqL — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) September 7, 2025

The post naturally spread on social media quickly and the MAGA population also went along with the President-worship. However, many critics pushed back, highlighting that Trump had faced a very different reaction from the larger audience at the event.

Reports noted that he was repeatedly booed throughout his appearance, including during the national anthem when his image appeared on the Jumbotron. Netizens started sharing Leavitt’s post with captions that were full of sarcasm and clear dislike for the President.

One user commented, “Ah, yes. Authentic connection forged through branded merchandise. Truly egalitarian.” Another one added, “He got booed for a minute straight.”

A third user commented, “That had to be embarrassing when you tried to have the stadium censored but they didn’t listen. Kind of like the guy you work for and laws .” Looking at these responses, it becomes evident how Leavitt’s post did not go as planned. While the post did well within the MAGA club, netizens quickly pointed out the fact that Trump was indeed not welcomed in the venue as his Press Secretary tried to show.

This incident happened amid the growing concern about Trump’s health. While he was presumed dead by netizens after his prolonged absence from public view and also lack of social media activities, Trump reappeared and announced that he is very much alive and well.

However, his makeup-free images and the clearly visible bruises on his hands do paint a different picture. The White House has also stubbornly maintained that the President has been doing fine and this has finally started to enrage even members of the MAGA club as everyone can feel that something is off.

Besides his physical health, Trump also seems to be dealing with declining mental health. The President has often been seen to be trailing off mid-speech and has even failed to recognize people standing right next to him.

Trump’s own niece, Mary Trump, has been talking about Trump’s cognitive abilities going down the drain. The President apparently has problems tying his shoelaces, which speaks volumes about his cognitive ability.

With such health rumors doing rounds, it now remains to be seen how long the Trump administration can keep the Americans assured about the President’s health, which has seemed to be failing on multiple occasions.