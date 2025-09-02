Gavin Newsom Didn’t Take Labor Day Off! He Spent It Roasting Karoline Leavitt and the Trump Administration

California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s press office did not take Labor Day off when it came to trolling the Trump administration. The X post trolled Karoline Leavitt with a Hunger Games Meme that had a popular character from the movie series. It shows Leavitt dressed as Effie Trinket wishing Happy Labor Day to all.

The meme seems to draw parallels with the current administration and the dystopian Hunger Games, where Trinket worked with President Snow, a totalitarian dictator. The movie shows the higher-ups in power in a tyrannical manner, and people have to fight to the death to win food in a starving region. The concept is an entertaining dig at the elites who are trying to control the desperate citizens.

Newsom has been criticizing the MAGA administration through his posts using his personal as well as press office accounts. He has been mimicking how Trump types in all caps while posting to troll the president a bit more. This is his attempt to show people what the MAGA administration has been doing.

KAROLYIN’ LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/ynwRvRbfSG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 1, 2025



According to Newsom, if people have issues with him doing it, they should also have issues with Trump doing the same. So they just cannot come after him for doing the same. He even calls himself America’s favorite governor as a joke. The governor’s approach is effective so far. It has successfully highlighted how hypocritical the current administration is.

HAPPY LABOR DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT IS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY WITH A SICK WARPED RADICAL MIND, KILLING SMALL BUSINESSES WITH CRAZY TARIFFS, TAKING HEALTH CARE FROM CHILDREN, PARDONING J6 THUGS, SENDING THE “PRIVATE ARMY” TO ARREST GRANDMA, WRECKING OUR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 1, 2025



People have also been appreciating Newsom for his efforts to show a mirror to the administration and MAGA supporters. For Labor Day Newsom wished on X Trump style posting, “HAPPY LABOR DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT IS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY WITH A SICK WARPED RADICAL MIND.”

Then there was a Lord Voldemort meme to show Stephen Miller as the villain. Gavin Newsom has been trolling Trump and the MAGA administration with his merch website and social media posts.

>>@StephenM wishes you a Happy Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/pfPneIAyXc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 1, 2025



Earlier, Gavin Newsom launched a website with MAGA-themed products, replacing Trump’s name with his. Some of the products, such as the autographed bible, have already sold out. He bragged about the online shop’s success, while it’s not even about the products, but about trolling Trump.