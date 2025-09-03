Karoline Leavitt Joins Trump And Calls CBS Anchor ‘Stupid’- People Wonder About Her ‘Christian Values’

Every week White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt finds one reason or another to make sure she is in the news. And she did not disappoint this week either. For someone who holds an important position of being the bridge between the media and the White House, Karoline Leavitt does a poor job of hiding her contempt for journalists, or is it just the liberal media?

This time, Leavitt turned around and called CBS anchor Margaret Brennan “stupid”. For the unversed, Brennan is almost 15 years Leavitt’s senior with more than 20 years of experience in media and journalism.

Karoline left his remark on her wake during an Oval Office interview. This interview was with conservative outlet Daily Caller. President Donald Trump criticized Brennan’s approach when Leavitt eagerly chimed in.

Karoline Leavitt is known to be brash and rude with the press during daily briefings, but the bluntness of her language surprised many people. This has led people even to question her professionalism and common courtesy.

However, as mentioned earlier, this is not Leavitt’s first rodeo. Ever since she emerged as the youngest press secretary on the podium under the Trump administration, she has created a persona of being combative and competitive.

Trump, Karoline Leavitt bash CBS News’ Margaret Brennan: ‘She’s stupid. You can put that on the record’ https://t.co/911EC4qcyn pic.twitter.com/3hndrhdK4f — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2025

She has resorted to name-calling journalists earlier, too. She has broken the decorum of the white house and her position during heated arguments, been caught lying on camera, and often used abrasive language towards her colleagues from the other side.

While her supporters call this a no-nonsense style and appreciate her unflinching support for the president. Critics find her extremely biased towards right wing media and a poster child of erosion of civility and values in the White house.

While some may find Leavitt’s language indecent, it fits well with the Trump administration’s current battle with the media, where every media house that does not align with Trump’s values is deemed fake news.

KKKaroline needs to learn how to research certain hot topics before she starts taking questions from the Journalist because she has no clue what she’s talking about most of the time and usually tries to lie her way out of it.😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/ArJlQqc20L — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 24, 2025

Since 2016, conservative leaders have accused outlets like CBS and CNN of unfair coverage. Karoline aligns well with this mindset of ‘my way or the highway’ under which the Trump administration seems to be operating.

Many GOP members and leaders may find Leavitt’s stance one of bravery against the apparent ‘hostile’ media. It is also a clear example of how the White house changed its course from one of respect to those who disagree to one of indecency and antagonism, especially towards respected anchors like Brennan.

However, what turned this moment into a meme was how far Leavitt has fallen from her Christian rhetoric. The 26-year-old press secretary is famous for appearing with a cross hanging from a chain around her neck and publicly endorsing her faith. She is known to lead prayers before she and her team come out in front of the media.

After showcasing herself as a devout Christian, using foul language and insults in public towards those she disagrees with, is a harsh contrast of her faith and her behavior.

BREAKING: In an absurd moment, Karoline Leavitt accused Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Jen Psaki of “attacking prayer,” when they noted prayer isn’t stopping gun violence, since the kids were praying when shooting started. Thoughts and prayer don’t work.pic.twitter.com/vv5pwYlJdu — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 28, 2025

So far, there is no fallout from her comments, and there probably wouldn’t be one as the whole Trump administration believes in belittling their opposition. She may gain more support from the MAGA base for ‘standing up’ against those with whom MAGA doesn’t sit well.

The broader question, however, remains. Can Leavitt’s unapologetic style serve the administration effectively, or will it alienate the very audiences she’s meant to persuade?