Karoline Leavitt Tries to Dismiss Trump’s Declining Health Rumors by Teasing ‘Exciting’ Announcement

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, has shared details on an upcoming update related to the Department of Defense. She has hinted that Trump will be making an announcement at 2 pm on Tuesday.

So far, not much has been revealed and is under wraps, but the Oval Office update could be an attempt to cover up Trump’s health rumors. Although the rumors about the update seem to be changing the name of the organization to the Department of War.

This title hasn’t been in use since 1947. This change does require approval from Congress as well, but the Trump administration has been looking for options to do so without it. Earlier, Trump had called it the Department of War in his posts as a sign of the new change.

This announcement comes after speculation about Trump’s health and death rumor. In his attempt to prove he’s alive, the president also went on a Truth Social rant, posting more than forty times in a row.

The White House press corps asks for an update on how Trump is being treated for his health issues, and Karoline Leavitt makes it clear that it won’t be happening. pic.twitter.com/z1qrHXG5qE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 12, 2025

He has been keeping a low profile for the past few days and has not been present at public events. So the lack of evidence of him being alive has made people speculate more about his declining health. In the past 16 days, he hasn’t reportedly gone outside the DC area.

The last time he was seen travelling was during the Alaska summit with Putin. Trump is known for his travels on Air Force One, sometimes multi-day visits to the UK or having a day off at the golf course.

Trump’s health has been a hot topic for months now. Whether it’s bizarre marks on his arms or swollen ankles, people are speculating that something is going on. Recently, rumors of his death were circulating, and MAGA supporters were trying to share photos and video updates in their defense. Some of them shared old videos of him, calling them recent.

FULL TRANSPARENCY: Karoline Leavitt addresses speculation about President Trump’s bruised hand and swollen ankles pic.twitter.com/sKTgb9PYqT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

Even experts have weighed in about Trump’s declining health physically and mentally since he’s 79 now. He has been seen slurring speech, a typical dementia symptom.

In addition, the White House confirmed the venous insufficiency diagnosis. Photos of him with a bulge in his pants were also seen, a sign of a catheter.