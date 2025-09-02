Trump’s Health Sparks ‘Biden 2.0’ Comparisons as Far-Right Pundit Accuses White House of Cover-Up

Over the past weeks, concerns about Donald Trump’s health have been on the rise, with even ultra-conservative voices expressing skepticism. Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer and former Trump supporter who leads the “America First” movement, was particularly vocal over the weekend, claiming the White House might be hiding something serious.

Fuentes stated on social media, “There is obviously something going on with Trump that the White House is covering up. This is literally Biden 2.0,” drawing a parallel to the alleged concealment of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline by his team.

What is going on in WH? https://t.co/5Nlg8Evzdg — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) September 2, 2025

Fuentes, once a close ally who dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Kanye West, has grown critical of the current administration and the MAGA movement, accusing the campaign of being “hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, and donors whom he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it.”

In a recent livestream, Fuentes did not hold back his frustration, holding a MAGA hat while exclaiming, “hey, f–- you, fat a–! You are a joke,” and declaring, “So yeah, it’s turned into a nightmare.”

Fuentes also dismissed distractions like the recent controversies over the Cracker Barrel logo change, seen by MAGA supporters as “woke,” suggesting these might be tactics by the administration to divert attention from more pressing issues, such as the Epstein files scandal.

These personal criticisms come amid rampant social media rumors that Trump was dead, sparked by his unusual absence from public view over several days. Over the weekend, Google searches for “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” surged, becoming the top trending queries.

However, Trump himself shut down these rumors via his Truth Social platform on Sunday, bluntly declaring, “I have never felt better in my life,” while also taking jabs at Joe Biden’s health. He was later seen heading out to play golf with his granddaughter Kai Trump, further dispelling death rumors.

At 79, Trump is the oldest U.S. president to hold office, which naturally raises questions about his physical and mental condition. In recent months, netizens have noted visible bruising on the back of his right hand and swelling around his ankles, which further fueled the speculations about his health.

A federal judge just ruled that the Trump admin has to dismantle Alligator Alcatraz Its just getting embarrassing atp — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 22, 2025

White House officials, however, have been dismissive, attributing these signs to a medical condition called chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory disorder common among older adults and characterized by poor blood flow returning from the legs to the heart.

Trump’s personal physician Dr. Sean Barbabella released a statement explaining that Trump underwent a “comprehensive examination,” confirming CVI as a “benign and common condition.”

Barbabella noted the bruises on Trump’s hand are consistent with frequent handshakes and aspirin use, part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen. He emphasized that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and that Trump “remains in excellent health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COURIER (@couriernewsroom)

The physician also mentioned normal cardiac function and no signs of systemic illness. Chronic venous insufficiency can cause symptoms like leg swelling, discomfort, and heaviness, but it is “very, very rarely life-threatening,” though it may affect mobility or quality of life if untreated.

The health concerns were further inflamed when Vice President JD Vance stated in an interview that he was “ready” to take over the presidency if something tragic happened to Trump. Although Vance reassured that Trump was in “great health,” the timing of his comment added to the already fired-up speculation.

Despite the criticisms from figures like Fuentes and the swirling conspiracy theories, Trump continues to maintain a public profile with appearances and social media activity.

The White House also maintains that the President is in excellent health and it now remains to be seen how the Trump administration handles the MAGA rage regarding Trump’s health concerns as the President keeps making strange and disoriented comments in public and on social media.