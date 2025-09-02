“He is Very Much Alive” – White House Shrugs Off President Donald Trump’s Health Rumors As He Spends Time Golfing and With Family

This past weekend, the nation was caught up in a huge controversy- Where is the President of the United States? Trump’s calendar was clear for two days, and he was not photographed.

This might be a regular occurrence in some countries where, due to work, one has not seen the president making the headlines, but this does not happen with President Donald Trump. Especially while there have been health concerns, swelling and inflammation of ankles and bruising of hands.

He was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It can cause bruising and swelling in the legs and ankles. Some online critics interpreted his absence from the spotlight as a sign of declining health.

However, over the weekend, all the rumors were hushed when Trump was photographed playing golf with his grandchildren, Kai and Spencer Trump.

This outing with his family came after two days of media speculation about the worst-case scenario for the president. There have been rumors circulating about his well-being. The Vice President JD Vance’s remarks regarding stepping up if the country needed him did not help.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he had posted on social media.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance says HE IS READY to become PRESIDENT, but President Trump’s health is perfectly fine and Americans have nothing to worry about. 48 in 3.5 years… “I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. But the president is in incredibly… pic.twitter.com/hpyWS8gnuZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

At 79, Donald Trump is ready to set the record as the oldest serving president in the nation’s history by the end of his term.

However, body language expert Judi James has dismissed the idea. She had been analyzing Trump’s latest appearance over the weekend and has rejected the idea that Trump was in ill-health condition. She does not believe that the president was trying to conceal his condition.

Rather, she has suggested that his posture and movements are a reflection of his habit of playing golf regularly and his health.

“His walk looks slow here, with his arms hanging and swinging heavily at his sides, but this would be quite normal for someone who is slowing to wait by or for his car,” James explained.

She added that Donald Trump has always stood a little hunched, and nothing new or worrisome about it. James also had opinions on Trump’s arm movements. She found them to be conveying energy rather than him being weak.

She also noted that Trump had no hesitation on his part to use both his arms and hands freely. This signaled that there was a lack of self-consciousness that comes with discomfort.

“If someone is ill or has a problem with hand pain, it would be a rare gesture to use,” James explained.

Trump Diagnosed with CVI At 79, Trump’s ankles are swelling- not from rallies, but chronic venous insufficiency His veins can’t push blood up efficiently Treatment? Compression socks, daily walks, & leg elevation#CVI #Trump #aekfc #incendio #tontawan #RainAlert pic.twitter.com/3nV9bbWVr7 — The Wonk (@thewonkin) July 18, 2025

Donald Trump’s physician has also weighed in. He has reaffirmed in his recent statements that the president remains in “great health” and the diagnosis of CVI has no effect on his health.

However, there have been observations where critics have pointed out that Trump’s decision to spend the weekend golfing with his grandchildren also paints a carefully crafted image of a family-oriented and energetic man.

For his supporters, the photos reinforced confidence in his ability to endure the pressures of leadership at his age.

Here’s me and the president before our interview yesterday. He’s very much alive! More coming soon: pic.twitter.com/Cl33CvCVWf — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) August 30, 2025

White House correspondent Reagan Reese quickly lost her patience when she wrote bluntly on X, “He’s very much alive!”