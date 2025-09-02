Internet Explodes With ‘TrumpDead’ Hashtag Ahead of White House’s Surprise Announcement

Donald Trump sent social media into a frenzy as he remained away from the public for nearly six days. Trump’s absence since last Tuesday made conspiracy theorists push a bizarre rumor that Trump was dead. The rumors, however, were put to rest as Trump continued posting on his Truth Social account. He even assured his fans and critics about his well-being by posting, “Never felt better in my life.”

Trump was finally spotted on the weekend golfing with his grandchildren. While the MAGA supporters were happy to see the President, most netizens pointed out that Trump looked visibly ‘exhausted’ even though he had no official events scheduled for the weekend.

And now, after a long weekend that ended with Labor Day, Trump is ready to kickstart a new month and a new week. He will reportedly address the press at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 2, as per a viral post. A tweet by Republicans Against Trump shared a notice from White House, which mentions that Trump is going to make an announcement at 2 pm. The popular X account wondered if Trump is going to resign as his health is visibly declining.

🚨 Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. Is he resigning? pic.twitter.com/DwOf6CipKn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2025

However, Trump, who is an avid social media user, did not hint at making any big announcement today. Nor does the official website of the White House mention such an event in its schedule. It wouldn’t be wrong to assume that this viral post could be just a satire or an attempt to spread a false rumor about Trump’s resignation amid concerns about his failing health.

The past few days, when Trump decided to ditch the limelight, were quite concerning, as we all know that Trump loves being in the center of the spotlight. #Trumpdead and #WhereisTrump started trending on X as netizens pushed the fake rumor of the 79-year-old’s death.

Reacting to the unverified post about Trump’s upcoming announcement, an X user tweeted, “You don’t call the cameras unless you’ve got something heavy to say.”

You don’t call the cameras unless you’ve got something heavy to say. — One Tweet Man (@MrOneTweetMan) September 2, 2025

Another user, hoping for Trump’s resignation, tweeted, “If so then it’s a GOOD RIDDANCE. End of all extortion.”

If so then it’s a GOOD RIDDANCE. End of all extortion. — SKB (@sanatana_simha) September 2, 2025

For now, it’s highly unlikely that Trump will resign from his position, as he loves what he’s doing! Moreover, his administration has been leaving no stone unturned to convince Americans that Trump is in perfectly good shape. A few days ago, during a chat with USA Today, Vice President JD Vance declared that the president is in “incredibly good health.”

“He’s got incredible energy,” Vance further added.

However, the administration’s attempts have been futile so far. Critics and netizens have noticed “evident signs” of Trump’s declining mental and physical health. When people noticed Trump’s bruised hands on multiple occasions, the White House clarified that it was because of frequent handshaking and consumption of aspirin. But when people pointed at Trump’s swollen ankles, the administration couldn’t get away with an ambiguous explanation.

In a press conference, Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Though it’s not a life-threatening condition, it could lead to further health problems. Experts have noted that Trump is at risk of heart-related issues, though White House refrained from making any statements. Even the White House physician refused to take questions from the press, which led to further suspicion about a massive cover-up.

Trump’s health is telling its own story. •Swollen ankles → classic peripheral edema, often linked to heart failure.

•Large bruises on his hands → likely from blood thinners, usually prescribed after heart problems.

•Visible fatigue and balance issues → consistent with… pic.twitter.com/EsAxqYye54 — VraserX e/acc (@VraserX) August 28, 2025

Even Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump has claimed that the 79-year-old is “unfit for office”. In her YouTube videos, she has listed multiple instances that indicate that Trump is in the early stages of dementia.

For now, we can only speculate what the Tuesday announcement could be about! Is it regarding tariffs or his mass deportation efforts, only time will tell. For now, it’s clear that Trump and his administration are trying hard to convince Americans that he is healthy, but no one’s buying it!