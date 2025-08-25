Donald Trump’s Left-Hand Bruise Sparks Internet Concern as Karoline Leavitt Steps In with Explanation

Another mysterious bruise on Donald Trump’s hand is making social media users express concern about the President’s health. For months now, the bruise that first appeared on his right hand has been a topic of discussion on social media. The new bruise on his left hand only gave rise to more concern. Here’s what the White House said about the same.

Pictures of President Trump’s hand had been making the rounds on social media. A prominent bruise that was previously clearly visible on his right hand gave birth to several conspiracy theories regarding his health. Several were convinced that the bruise was caused by a serious health issue that the White House officials are not disclosing.

The same bruise made a return, but on the 79-year-old’s left hand this time. The bruise was spotted on his left hand during his golf outing with Baseball player Roger Clemens. The President met the athlete and his son at the Trump National Golf Club for a game of golf.

Clemens posted a video of the outing to his Instagram account, which put the President’s bruise on full display. The sight immediately made people raise concerns about Trump’s health.

The speculation rose to the point that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to step in to address the rumors. “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” she told The Daily Beast in an interview.

She went on to add how he proves how “unwavering” his commitment is every single day. The White House announced that the President was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency a few months ago.

The announcement came after swelling was spotted in his legs, which gave rise to speculation about his alleged declining health. “I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs,” Karoline Leavitt acknowledged in a statement.

The 28-year-old added that Trump wanted to share a note from his physician to maintain transparency. The note revealed that “all results were within normal limits.” The note concluded that the swelling was caused by a “benign and common condition” for someone his age.

Trump’s likely the healthiest president ever—why obsess over a minor hand bruise? pic.twitter.com/8KzRWCvWVL — Jack Wallace (@JackWallace888) July 18, 2025

The physician’s note also addressed the frequent hand bruising spotted on his hand by concluding it to be a result of “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

In a recent Press briefing, Leavitt also addressed the “mild swelling” in Trump’s lower leg. She revealed how, as a part of standard medical care, the issue had been “thoroughly examined” by the White House Medical Unit. The medical team concluded the examinations while diagnosing the President with chronic venous insufficiency.