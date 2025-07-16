Donald Trump’s Mystery Hand Bruise Resurfaces—White House Blames “Too Many Handshakes”

Among different injuries and bruises that President Donald Trump sports, there is one on his hands that’s recurring. Earlier the bruise on his right hand was dark brown which now appeared to have made up on it.

This recurring bruise on President Donald Trump’s right hand has drawn attention again. The most recent moment of its visibility came during Trump’s trip to Pittsburgh. He was photographed with flesh-colored concealer clearly applied over the bruised area. It was an obvious attempt to mask the discoloration, yet it did little to curb the curiosity.

Rather the makeup itself became a focal point. There were several questions emerging if Trump or his team was trying to hide something more serious.

However, the White House has tried time and again to explain the presence of said bruising on his hand.

According to the White House, the mark is not indicative of a health crisis. Instead, it is the result of Trump’s famously enthusiastic handshaking. Donald Trump is known for his aggressive handshakes that were just out of the realm of polite interactions.

President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. 🇫🇷 Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FQkeEORO3S — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also offered an explanation. She cited the president’s hands-on approach to public interaction. Though none of the interaction would cause the president to have injured himself.

“President Trump shakes hands more than any other president in history,” Leavitt claimed, though we could not fact-check that. She also suggested that the bruising is simply a consequence of frequent greetings. The White House insisted that the injury was not serious and that it did not interfere with Trump’s day-to-day functions.

This conspicuous bruise has appeared in multiple recent events, reigniting speculation about Trump’s health.

Scrolling Getty and couldn’t help but notice this photo of a huge bruise on Trump’s hand today pic.twitter.com/LY9LFypsFF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

February Encounter with Macron

The first widely noticed appearance of the bruise occurred in February. It was during the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discoloration sparked discussion online and in the media. It had prompted questions about its origin, yet no satisfying response was provided..

April Commander-in-Chief Trophy Ceremony

The bruise was once again visible in April. It was when Trump carried a football at a public event honoring military athletes. The incident again fueled ongoing speculation. It was especially among medical observers and left leaning politicians.

🚨⚡️UNUSUALD A bruise on Trump’s right hand reappeared, which the White House says is from frequent handshakes. A C-SPAN video shows it covered with foundation during a press briefing. pic.twitter.com/FEqX847Nex — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) July 16, 2025

These images circulated widely on social media. They ignited commentary from both critics, doctors and people who wanted the White House to be transparent about the President’s health, while others dismissed the whole coverage as superficial and a bad attempt to make Trump look bad.

Trump could not stay away from this topic, and he weighed in on the issue. He said it was a “work-related injury.” He repeated the White House explanation and also attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking.

Trump reportedly recounted how such interactions are part of his regular engagements. He emphasized that it was a sign of dedication and should not be confused with medical concern.

In April, the White House released a health report. It had details of Trump’s physical condition. The report stated there were no signs of serious illness, with joint mobility, circulation, and skin issues. The only notable mention was sun-related skin damage which is common for someone of Trump’s age and outdoor exposure.