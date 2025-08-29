While not for sock fashion, Donald Trump‘s ankles are making the rounds again.

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common but potentially risky condition if left untreated, has been identified in the 79-year-old president. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation fueled by photos of Trump’s swollen ankles and an ever-present bruise on his hand, along with reports of possible cognitive problems.

When Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the CVI diagnosis in July, the way she spoke had flipped from White House physician Capt. Sean Barbadella’s April promises that President Donald Trump was in “excellent cognitive and physical health.” A doctor who specializes in vascular surgery is now saying that if CVI goes untreated, it may escalate and result in surgery. And, yes, amputation.

In a blog post for UC Davis Health, Dr. Mimmie Kwong, an associate professor of vascular surgery at UC Davis, did not hold back. “Veins are what bring blood flow up from the feet or the hands towards the heart. When they don’t work well, the blood gets stuck,” she said.

“This can cause pain, swelling, throbbing, aching, and in the most extreme cases, wounds or limb loss.”

About one in three adults in the United States is affected by CVI, which is caused by poor blood circulation back to the heart. Leg swelling is one of the most noticeable early indicators of the condition, often seen in women and older people. According to Kwong, those suffering could see inflammation, swelling of the skin, as well as chronic wounds that are hard to heal as their condition worsens.

She warned that how severe the disease can get (like it has now clutched onto Donald Trump) depends on which veins have been affected and that “if they get worse, it could lead to amputations.”

White House has been forced to admit Donald Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency. While CVI itself is not a direct cause of death, its complications, like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), can be fatal. 📢Trump is on the Epstein list. https://t.co/4AV2MTPOt2 pic.twitter.com/Y2leSFiXu7 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 17, 2025

The initial steps in treatment are to put on compression stockings, raise the legs, and stay active. Still, invasive procedures like sclerosant injections, ablation therapy, or surgical vein removal might be needed in more serious cases.

It’s unknown if Donald Trump has on those noticeable compression socks beneath the suits he’s wearing.

Donald Trump’s health has long been something of a controversial subject, with his supporters ignoring rumors and opponents latching on to any hint of ill health. But what about the look of a 79-year-old president who has been suffering from a vascular condition that might call for amputation? That will stir up conversation in a season already marked by age debates.

Alex Jones doesn’t think Donald makes it through 12-more months. I’d say 4. Donald is the oldest man ever elected president. His heart is going. It looks like he has skin cancer. He’s aged 20 years in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/hV1GUEsnTx — Enemies List (@human_xxoo) August 26, 2025

The White House has not commented further about Donald Trump’s treatment plan.

But we must remember that these swollen ankles are a medical problem and not only a tabloid punchline.

NEXT UP: Donald Trump Compared to a Psychopathic Teenage Roman Emperor