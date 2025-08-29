Politics

Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankles Raise New Alarm Bells as Doctor Drops Serious Health Warning

Published on: August 29, 2025 at 9:01 AM ET

Swollen ankles, a scary diagnosis, and the “A” word.

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Donald Trump claims he has never felt better as nation worries about its oldest President
Donald Trump claims he has never felt better as nation worries about its oldest President. (Image Credit: ChrisCillizza/X.Com, @Biggus/X.com)

While not for sock fashion, Donald Trump‘s ankles are making the rounds again.

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common but potentially risky condition if left untreated, has been identified in the 79-year-old president. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation fueled by photos of Trump’s swollen ankles and an ever-present bruise on his hand, along with reports of possible cognitive problems.

When Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the CVI diagnosis in July, the way she spoke had flipped from White House physician Capt. Sean Barbadella’s April promises that President Donald Trump was in “excellent cognitive and physical health.” A doctor who specializes in vascular surgery is now saying that if CVI goes untreated, it may escalate and result in surgery. And, yes, amputation.

In a blog post for UC Davis Health, Dr. Mimmie Kwong, an associate professor of vascular surgery at UC Davis, did not hold back. “Veins are what bring blood flow up from the feet or the hands towards the heart. When they don’t work well, the blood gets stuck,” she said.

“This can cause pain, swelling, throbbing, aching, and in the most extreme cases, wounds or limb loss.”

About one in three adults in the United States is affected by CVI, which is caused by poor blood circulation back to the heart. Leg swelling is one of the most noticeable early indicators of the condition, often seen in women and older people. According to Kwong, those suffering could see inflammation, swelling of the skin, as well as chronic wounds that are hard to heal as their condition worsens.

She warned that how severe the disease can get (like it has now clutched onto Donald Trump) depends on which veins have been affected and that “if they get worse, it could lead to amputations.”

The initial steps in treatment are to put on compression stockings, raise the legs, and stay active. Still, invasive procedures like sclerosant injections, ablation therapy, or surgical vein removal might be needed in more serious cases.

It’s unknown if Donald Trump has on those noticeable compression socks beneath the suits he’s wearing.

Donald Trump’s health has long been something of a controversial subject, with his supporters ignoring rumors and opponents latching on to any hint of ill health. But what about the look of a 79-year-old president who has been suffering from a vascular condition that might call for amputation? That will stir up conversation in a season already marked by age debates.

The White House has not commented further about Donald Trump’s treatment plan.

But we must remember that these swollen ankles are a medical problem and not only a tabloid punchline.

NEXT UP: Donald Trump Compared to a Psychopathic Teenage Roman Emperor

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *