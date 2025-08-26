Karoline Leavitt Faces Instant Backlash Over Bizarre New Claim About Donald Trump – And Netizens Aren’t Overreacting This Time

Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Donald Trump was debunked by netizens as soon as she posted it. The Press Secretary was called out by hordes of people who rushed to social media to comment about the same. Here’s what netizens said after Leavitt labelled Trump as “transparent.”

“President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history!” the 28-year-old said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The statement came after Trump signed the bill that would stop flag burnings and cashless bails.

Social media users seemed to largely disagree with Leavitt’s calling the President “transparent.” The comment backfired when people started pointing out how the President has eluded declassifying the Epstein files.

On several occasions, Trump had promised that he would be the one to declassify the files related to the offender. The 79-year-old repeated his promise multiple times during his Presidential campaign. The President has continuously been on the receiving end of criticism after he went back on his promise.

“Where are the Epstein files, the president’s medical records, and full tax returns?” one user inquired. “So transparent that he runs cover for Jeffrey Epstein!” another added.

President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history! https://t.co/sGkMc2MV7L — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 25, 2025

Another sarcastically called the Press Secretary “funny” for her statement. “Do you have anymore @PressSec ?” the same user questioned. One user claimed that the “Epstein victims” would disagree with Karoline’s statement. A netizen contradicted Leavitt’s statement by calling Trump “very opaque and impulsive” instead.

One more user accused Trump of practising transparency only when he wants it. Several others demanded that the 79-year-old release details about his tax returns if he was going to be transparent.

“Question what if the Epstein list is attached to the American flag? Can it be burnt?” a third quipped. Several other people raised questions about Trump’s health while hinting at the speculation that details about the President’s health are being kept a secret.

The speculation about the President’s health comes after a strange bruise was spotted on his left hand. The same bruise was spotted on his right hand a few months ago. Photos of the bruise that were circulating online caused people to come up with bizarre theories.

What’s this all about then. Since we’re talking bout transparency and all 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Uu9oOYR2nb — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) August 25, 2025

Press Secretary spoke to the Daily Beast while dismissing the theories claiming that Trump’s health was on the decline. “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” she told the outlet.

She also shared that the White House physician has conducted health checks on Trump and revealed that “all results were within normal limits.” The bruising was caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”