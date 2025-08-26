‘Who Is That Back There?’ – Donald Trump Snaps Mid-Speech, Orders Bystander to ‘Get Out of the Room’

Donald Trump’s recent outburst in the Oval Office is gaining attention. The President, who was scheduled to sign a bill in the office, was heard calling a bystander out instead. The individual who interrupted the President’s speech had to hear an earful from him.

President Trump was sitting behind his desk while he addressed the bill signing in the Oval Office. While in the middle of his speech, an unidentified individual came to the door, triggering an explosive reaction from the President. The 79-year-old stopped mid-sentence instead of continuing his speech and ended up resorting to screaming at the person.

Trump greeted the person who did not seem to greet him back. This prompted the President to ask the individual to get out of the room. “Hello, who’s that? Who is that back there?” he inquired. When no response came from the other end, he asked the person to “get out of the room.”

“This very, I think, terrible,” Trump was heard saying before his speech was interrupted. After his sudden outburst, he composed himself and went back to talking as if nothing had happened. “It went up because of something much different,” he continued.

The bill that Trump signed gave Attorney General Pam Bondi the instruction to prosecute anybody who violates the law “in ways that involve desecrating the flag.” A fact sheet for the order also states how the Department of Justice should pursue litigation “to clarify the scope of the First Amendment in this area.”

😭HAHA! President Trump kicked someone from the Oval Office out after they interrupted him: TRUMP: “Hello? Who is that back there?

Get out of the room.” That person has their tail their between legs right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/4s0kej26Sb — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 25, 2025

It also states that non-citizens who burn the American flag will be deported. Individuals who do this will get their visas, residence permits, or naturalization proceedings revoked. Legal experts have noted that the bill will bring about legal changes while citing a past Supreme Court ruling.

The Texas v. Johnson case that took place in 1989 acts as a precedent for this case. The high court ruling in the 1989 case decided that a person’s action of bringing the flag is protected by the First Amendment. Legally, the act of burning the flag is considered a form of constitutionally protected free speech.

President Trump: “All over the country, they’re burning American flags.” pic.twitter.com/Hf4mxX4dwJ — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 25, 2025

“If you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing,” President Trump said while signing the bill. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech group, addressed the new bill while criticizing it. “You don’t have to like flag burning,” a statement from the group read.

The group urged to condemn flag burning, debate it, or “hoist your own flag even higher.” They noted the beauty of free speech to be that it lets individuals express their opinions, “even if others don’t like what you have to say.”