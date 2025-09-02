Donald Trump Set for Special Oval Office Address – America’s Waiting (and Side-Eyeing the Health Rumors)

President Donald Trump will make one more critical announcement from the Oval Office today at 2 pm, according to the White House press pool on Monday. The issue around which the announcement will be made has not been disclosed. Still, it is reported that it will be one of the key issues the administration has been focusing on recently.

According to Mirror US, Trump is expected to address the nation on Tuesday, potentially offering more transparency about his health in an effort to quash growing rumous about his mortality. He may also use the opportunity to double down on his recent claims of a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C, which has sparked mixed reactions from most Americans. Several people have claimed that Trump’s claims are contradictory and not valid.

The administration has ordered more than 2,000 federal troops to be out in the city, some of them were seen picking up waste and cleaning the city, which sparked a series of mixed reactions online.

In June, Trump dispatched 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles during violent anti-ICE protests. Most had been withdrawn by July 1. Trump has since hinted that other cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Oakland might face similar interventions.

On the contrary, Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson warned the President that the results won’t be pleasant if he pulls a similar move in the state. “If they do that, they’ll be in court pretty quickly,” Pritzker added.

The two political figures have never seen eye to eye, and the recent drama surrounding the troops has only fueled the tensions. Moreover, the political party in Chicago that visibly dislikes Trump has strongly claimed threats as an unconstitutional “power grab” and declared they will not cooperate with any such federal action.

Donald Trump, if you hurt my people, nothing will stop me from making sure you face justice. pic.twitter.com/VMJU7KQQRl — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 25, 2025

Furthermore, Donald Trump has been visibly absent from the media much of last week, except that he was spotted twice entering and exiting the presidential motorcade on his departure and returning from his Virginia golf club. It is a known fact that the POTUS loves to play golf. Still, speculation suggests that the absence might be due to his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis in July 2025.

Donald Trump was spotted with a blue bruise and swollen ankles during the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey on July 13. People seemed concerned about the aging President as he reportedly tried to cover the bruise with a concealer.

Meanwhile, a slight gait was also recently spotted while the 79-year-old went to play golf. UK-based injury specialist Arun Grey analysed the footage, suggesting Trump might be exhibiting signs of “knock knee.” ( via The Irish Star).

That’s not him. I saw him the Saturday before the election in Gastonia, NC and we were 10 feet from him. Trump has a little bit of knock knees. Barron Trump has the same sort of stance when the knees bend inwards. I recognize those little nuances because I am Trump’s height and… pic.twitter.com/UUfOYql4rM — Randy H. 🇺🇸  (@rwh226) November 21, 2024

Yet, on Sunday, Trump posted a picture golfing with former football coach Jon Gruden. Furthermore, even though many people have said that the President seems “unfit” for office, his health results reveal that he is in “excellent health.” Speculation intensified last week after Vice President JD Vance stated he felt confident he could step in should a “terrible tragedy” occur.

Let’s wait for the announcement until we make any more speculative assumptions, and then we shall update you! Stay tuned.