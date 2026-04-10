Karoline Leavitt Under Fire for Stark Iran War Comments Labeled “Soulless”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s latest briefing drew criticism from some viewers online. Leavitt addressed reporters on April 8 after reports of a proposed two-week ceasefire involving Iran.

The briefing followed reports of ongoing US-Israel airstrikes, described by some outlets as part of an operation known as “Operation Epic Fury,” beginning Feb. 28. President Donald Trump appeared to claim he would stop all military interventions in Iran if Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route.

The waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and transports 30% of the world’s oil supply. Escalating tensions and retaliatory attacks reportedly destroyed multiple vessels, forcing the strait’s closure.

Leavitt did not provide clear details about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. She provided brief responses during the exchange.

Parts of Tehran were damaged after the airstrikes began. Apart from the capital city, the Israel-US strikes also targeted places like Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, Qom, and Tabriz on the seventh day of the conflict.

According to Al Jazeera, the chaos damaged hospitals, including Khatam Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, as well as rehabilitation centers, schools, residential areas, the Tehran Grand Bazaar, and the historic Golestan Palace complex. The report also said Azadi Stadium, Iran’s largest sports complex, was damaged.

According to The Irish Star, a reporter of Iranian heritage asked Karoline Leavitt, “One of my family members yesterday said goodbye to me. So what message should we be sending Iranians when they message me, saying, what should they be doing right now? How should they stay safe? Because they really don’t know what to do.”

Reporter: I’m Iranian. One of my family members yesterday said goodbye to me. So what message should we be sending Iranians when they message me saying, what should they be doing right now? How should they stay safe? Because they really don’t know what to do. Leavitt: My main… pic.twitter.com/8ccYTX3Uzz — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026

Leavitt responded by emphasizing her role as spokesperson. She responded that her primary responsibility as spokesperson for Donald Trump was to ensure clear communication with the American public.

“My main priority as the President’s spokeswoman is to make sure that clear messages are sent to the American people,” she added. Later, she also went on to claim that Donald Trump’s aim is to neutralize threats and “hopes Iran will be a place of peace and prosperity.”

After Karoline Leavitt’s ignorant response, the same reporter asked her, “You said they should stay inside their homes and also take back their country… There’s a contradiction there. So how do you address that?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Leavitt did not directly address this concern and instead emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure long-term peace in the region. Observers quickly criticized her tone and delivery during the conversation.

Online users pointed out how the youngest press secretary appeared emotionless and well PR trained. She seemed uninterested in the lives lost in the war Trump started, which has dragged on for almost two months.

“She lacks empathy. How this woman claims to be Christian, I’ll never know,” one user said on X. Another added, “This was an excellent question… too bad the response lacked any excellence whatsoever.”

A third user said, “saying a whole bunch of nothing”, while another branded her “soulless”. A fourth person added: “She is just so far out of her depth here.”

This is not the first time the New Hampshire native has dismissed important questions by the press. In April 2025, she looked visibly nervous during a press briefing after facing repeated questions about Trump’s decisions regarding former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, who was terminated in 2020, after which an investigation was launched.

She refrained from commenting on the central issue and instead responded, “Look, the president signed that executive order. It’s the position of the president and this White House that it’s within his authority.”

Several critics had then questioned if Trump had abused his powers amidst allegations of turning the country into an alleged authoritarian leadership.