Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, is expected to debut a podcast next week in which he will interview physicians, scientists and agency officials about pressing public health concerns. The RFK Jr. show will address issues important to everyday Americans, including chronic disease, nutrition and food safety, and health care costs.

RFK Jr., who recently followed through on his pledge to unban several peptides after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration, said the podcast—titled “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast”—will usher in “a new era of radical transparency in government,” according to a teaser reviewed and shared by Mandatory.

RFK Jr. has announced he will be launching a new podcast where nothing is off limits. “For decades now, Americans have been told that we should trust the system, but our children are sicker.” “Many of us have come to the conclusion that government actually lies to us.” “This… pic.twitter.com/QemBvjes6m — MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) April 8, 2026

The preview clip features an HHS-branded studio and a dramatic voiceover, with Kennedy stating the podcast will expose corruption and misinformation that he believes have harmed Americans. RFJ Jr. also maintained the show will identify individuals he says have stood in the way of progress toward improving public health.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed the launch in a statement to Newsweek, outlining what listeners can expect: “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast will provide a direct platform to engage with the public on the health issues that matter most to American families, from chronic disease and nutrition to food quality and health care costs, while bringing radical transparency to the conversations shaping those issues.”

RFK Jr. he plans to ask tough questions to “lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption.” The announcement follows reports that the Food and Drug Administration may lift restrictions on several peptides, allowing broader public access and reducing reliance on black-market sources.

What does RFK Jr usually eat for breakfast? pic.twitter.com/00La9zPh0t — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) April 8, 2026

“The Secretary Kennedy Podcast,” show is set to debut next week and will feature RFK Jr. who has played a major role in reshaping U.S. health policy. In the teaser, filmed in an HHS-branded studio, RFJ jr. presents the podcast as a new platform aimed at exposing misinformation that he says have contributed to declining public health.

“We’re going to name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in the nearly 90-second clip.

Since joining the Donald Trump administration last year, Kennedy has gained a broader platform for his views—some of which diverge from the established scientific consensus. Administration officials reportedly believe the show will serve as a valuable tool to reach more Americans with messaging around chronic illness and overall wellness.

“This is part of our larger strategy to bring the Make America Healthy Again message to as wide an audience as we can,” said Liam Nahill.

“For decades now, Americans have been told that we should trust the system, but our children are sicker. Chronic disease is exploding, and the answers that we’ve been given aren’t working. Many of us have come to the conclusion that government actually lies to us,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aid in a video posted on X.

RFK Jr. is no stranger to the podcast circuit, having previously appeared on programs like The Joe Rogan Experience and Club Random with Bill Maher. Now, he’s launching his own show, titled “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.”