RFK Jr.’s Story on Donald Trump’s Hidden Map Talent Triggers Outrage

RFK Jr.‘s remarks about Trump’s geographical knowledge drew mixed criticism from social media users. For context, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary made the comments during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, when the interviewer asked him about his relationship with Trump.

“Last question. You’re with the president. You go to these cabinet meetings. You’re in the meetings. You’re in the room where the action, the decisions are being made. Tell us about that relationship with President Trump,” asked the interviewer.

In response, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the POTUS, saying he turned out to be “exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be.”

He then recalled being in a plane with Trump, who grabbed a placemat, “turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East,” a move which RFK Jr. found impressive.

“One time, he grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country along each border on that map. It challenged a lot of the assumptions I had been told about him,” Kennedy stated.

RFK JR: One time, Trump grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country along each border on that map.. pic.twitter.com/6o4PD3xS2G — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2026

However, his remarks drew heavy criticism on social media, with many users questioning why he was so impressed by something so minor.

“There’s only like 15 countries in the ME and he has been President for going on 6 years collectively. Everybody acting like there’s no way this could be true are not being reasonable,” one user wrote.

There’s only like 15 countries in the ME and he has been President for going on 6 years collectively. Everybody acting like there’s no way this could be true are not being reasonable. — •W/T• (@worthytakes) March 29, 2026

“Uh, ok? Is that supposed to be impressive? Also, no he didn’t” another user questioned

“ohmygoodness, no way! holy shit RFK, I take back everything I ever said about the man! how could I have been so blind all this time? maybe he really is a very stable genius after all. what a great story ,” one X user wrote, in an apparently sarcastic tone.

“Oh dear Christ this is just a pathetic bit of lying and s–klicking,” commented a user.

“Wish we all had jobs that all we had to do was praise and flatter the boss. And we get the company credit card too,” a fifth user remarked, while another wrote, “Okay, 🤡, the guy can’t even stay awake during his own cabinet meetings, on camera.”

Furthermore, during the aforementioned conference, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary further praised the POTUS, admitting he previously believed the president was “bombastic, narcissistic, who didn’t read books, was ill-informed.”

However, upon meeting him, he discovered he was the opposite of a narcissist; he’s actually an “empath.”

“You’ll see that every time he talks about the Ukraine war, he talks about the casualties on both sides. You will not hear any Democrat ever talk about that. And he talks about the Russian kids who are dying. He gets the reports every week, and they make a huge impression on him about the death rates. A thousand kids a day are dying over there. My son fought in Ukraine, and he’s the only member of his military unit who survived, and he understands that these are people’s children,” RFK Jr. said.

He continued praising Trump, stating that he has encyclopedic knowledge of a wide range of topics, including Broadway shows, pro wrestling, football, every sport, golf, business, and Wall Street.

“He tells stories all the time about it. It’s just one after the other,” he added.