Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes Public Appearance Following Surgery Amid Debate on Health Policies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was spotted at an event for National Agriculture Day with a sling supporting his left arm. Kennedy wore a sling after undergoing surgery for a rotator cuff injury, as reported by The Daily Beast. The guest list also included the Administrator of the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The official account of the Health & Human Services department also posted some photos from the event. Kennedy can be seen with his sling in one of the photos, but later, without it, on the podium.

The caption read, “Today, to celebrate #AgDay26, @SecKennedy and @DrOzCMS joined

@SecRollins, @epaleezeldin, @SenJohnHoeven, @ZippyDuvall, and farmers and ranchers from across the country at @USDA to unveil the new ‘Product of USA’ label.”

Supporting our farmers isn’t just a USDA mission—it’s an Administration priority. 🇺🇸 From health and environmental policy to our national dietary guidelines, we are working as one team to support the American farmers who put food on our tables. 🚜💨 #NationalAgDay@SecRollins… pic.twitter.com/wF1IRpZlJG — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) March 24, 2026

It also stated, “Consumers will now be able to Eat Real American Food with confidence that the meat, poultry, and egg products they buy are 100% a product of the United States.”

Tri-State Livestock News reported that Rollins launched a public awareness campaign for the label “Product of USA” at the event.

This label went into effect in January and identifies meat, poultry, and egg products that are entirely American-born, raised, and processed.

Hoeven praised this initiative, and the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said, “This closes long‐standing loopholes that allowed foreign product to be labeled in ways that misled consumers about where their food came from.”

After this, Rollins, Kennedy and Kelly Loeffler, Small Business Administration Administrator, criticized the Biden administration. They claimed regulations have been reduced under Trump, and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act cut taxes.

Kennedy also slammed the past food guidelines that the Trump administration inherited from Biden. According to him, it was run by the food industry, which focuses more on profits and has “mercantile impulses.”

He then linked them to poor eating habits and said new policies would prioritise farmers over food corporations, as reported by Tri-State Livestock News.

Earlier, Kennedy’s efforts to reform childhood immunization were blocked by a federal judge. The BBC reported that ever since Kennedy took office, he wanted to decrease the number of necessary shots needed for children from 17 to 11.

Judge Brian Murphy, in his ruling, stated that the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices has strayed away from a decision-making process that is “scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements.”

#BREAKING: Federal court blocks Kennedy’s vaccine changes, invalidates vaccine advisory panelhttps://t.co/PPxHATE2T5 — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2026

He further wrote, “Unfortunately, the Government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions.”

The American Medical Association hailed this judgment, calling it “an important step toward protecting the health of Americans, particularly children.”

However, HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon issued a statement, claiming the agency “looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.”