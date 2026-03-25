RFK Jr. Steps Out Post-Surgery — But One Detail Is Raising Questions

RFK Jr was seen with an arm sling after undergoing his rotator cuff surgery. The Health Secretary attended an event for National Agriculture Day and had his left arm secured in a black sling, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Later, while speaking at the podium, Kennedy removed the sling. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons highlighted the importance of keeping the arm still after surgery.

According to one of its articles, “After surgery, therapy progresses in stages. At first, the repair needs to be protected while the tendon heals. To keep your arm from moving, you will most likely use a sling and avoid using your arm for the first 4 to 6 weeks.”

However, the usage of a sling also depends on one’s condition. “How long you require a sling depends on the severity of your injury, your tissue quality, and the type of repair you had,” the article added.

Today, to celebrate #AgDay26, @SecKennedy and @DrOzCMS joined @SecRollins, @epaleezeldin, @SenJohnHoeven, @ZippyDuvall, and farmers and ranchers from across the country at @USDA to unveil the new “Product of USA” label. Consumers will now be able to Eat Real American Food with… pic.twitter.com/W5uXNS3SDB — HHS (@HHSGov) March 24, 2026

At the event, Brooke Rollins spoke about a campaign to explain a new food-label rule called “Product of USA.” If meat, eggs, and poultry carry this label, they must be born, raised, and processed in the country.

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association supported this, claiming, “This closes long‐standing loopholes that allowed foreign product to be labeled in ways that misled consumers about where their food came from,” as reported by Tri-State Livestock News.

RFK Jr has openly showcased his fitness, pushing his agenda of “Make America Healthy Again.” Recently, he and Sean Duffy were at an airport to launch a new campaign, and both started doing pull-ups to make a point.

The agenda “Make Travel Family Friendly Again” aims to make airports better for families. This includes airports with kids’ play areas, spaces to move around, and workout zones.

To promote this, Kennedy did 20 pull-ups, with Duffy completing 10, as reported by Men’s Health.

Ebenezer Samuel, Men’s Health’s fitness director, even commented, “I like Duffy’s pullups far more than RFK’s—but both guys are definitely getting solid work…The entire endeavor’s a nice reminder that the pullup is an exercise you can do anywhere that you can hang.”

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

Not only this, but Kennedy even joined musician Kid Rock for a shirtless workout in the past. This ad was a move to promote the Health and Human Services department’s Make America Healthy Again initiative. On X, Kennedy posted a video of the workout with the caption, “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” as reported by The Hill.

The promo got a mixed response from social media, where one user commented, “Is all this cringe necessary just to advise Americans something they already know? I just lost a perfectly healthy dinner.”

However, his supporters wrote, “Love this… though admittedly did not have on any BINGO card ever RFK Jr & Kid Rock working out together and pushing healthy living.”