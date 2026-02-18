RFK Jr’s Topless Initiative for Make America Healthy Again Alongside Kid Rock Sparks AI Outrage

A new fitness campaign for Make America Healthy Again, featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr) and Kid Rock, has caused strong reactions online. While the video promotes a health message linked to the U.S. government, users have called it strange and confusing.

The video, shared by Kennedy, who currently leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, appeared on X and sparked a wave of online comments. As part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative, the video focused on two ideas: people should exercise more and eat natural foods.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

However, it was the content of the video that drew particular attention. As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock were seen working out shirtless, the video became the centerpiece of controversy.

The duo was also shown drinking whole milk and sitting in a hot tub, with Kid Rock’s song Bawitdaba playing in the background. As the video featured several unusual scenes, many viewers questioned the campaign’s message.

Later, the two men were shown riding a stationary bike inside what appeared to be a sauna. In another moment, Kennedy Jr. jumped into a cold-water pool while still wearing jeans.

The video also shows the pair playing pickleball with special effects such as flames and lightning. Despite the unusual scenes and visual effects, the official U.S. Department of Health and Human Services account reposted the video with the caption “BawitMAHA.”

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers questioning the creative choices. Some even wondered whether it was human-made or AI-generated because of how unusual it appeared. Many users described it as embarrassing and “cringe.”

Given the confusion surrounding the video, one commenter wrote, “I feel like I just took mushrooms. What is going on?” Another user expressed disgust, stating, “It’s really cringy to see an old dude flaunting his half-naked body.”

Others wrote, “cringe-worthiness of this is off the charts,” while another added, “Two old men with substance abuse issues tell you how to live.” The video also sparked a political debate, with several users questioning whether taxpayer money was being used to fund such campaigns.

I just paid my taxes. I don’t even have words for how absolutely insulting it is to use tax dollars for this. https://t.co/TsKywvIkII — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) February 18, 2026