RFK Jr. Makes Wild Narcotics Confession: “I Used to Snort…”

RFK Jr. appeared as a guest on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and made several personal revelations. In one statement, he said that he first met the comedian when they were in recovery together.

​

The podcaster shared with his viewers that the Health and Human Services Secretary has been sober for 40 years now. RFK Jr. corrected him by saying that it’s been 43 years. “That’s wild,” Theo gasped.

​

The two reportedly met during 7 a.m. recovery meetings. RFK Jr. also stated that the meetings helped him immensely. When the group stopped meeting during COVID, about 15 attendees created a “pirate group” and arranged live meetings at the Palisades Playhouse.

​

The recovery meetings helped him curb his addiction, and he refused to give up the habit during the pandemic. Robert F. Kennedy, who is a proud anti-vaccine activist, also revealed that he didn’t simply care about germs.

​

“I mean, for me, you know, I said this when we came in, and I said I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting every day. I said I’m not scared of a germ,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Von (@theovon)

​

He then explained why he believes a germ can’t cause him any harm. According to him, it’s because he used to do drugs in the toilet. “You know I used to snort co—ine off the toilet seat,” he concluded.

​

RFK Jr. was arrested several times for possession of narcotics. At the age of 16, he was arrested for ma—juana possession and again at the age of 30, he was arrested in South Dakota for possessing he–in. This became his wake-up call, and he decided to seek therapy.

​

RFK Jr on Theo Von today: “I’m not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” ?????????? pic.twitter.com/1SFrCQcdpl — Matt Rein (@MatthewARein) February 12, 2026

The Trump ally also revealed that it was about survival. He said treating his addiction through recovery meetings is more important to him than any other illness.

“I know this disease won’t kill me. If I don’t treat it, which means going to meetings every day, it’s just bad for my life. So for me it was survival,” RFK Jr. claimed.

​

According to him, there is a bigger reason as to why the meetings mean so much to him. He feels connected with other addicts and can help them move away from “self-will.” He insists on the need to connect with others who have experienced the same difficulty to move past addiction. Theo agreed with his point that these recovery meetings actually helped him understand that he is not alone in this.

​

“I go to meetings, and I get reminded that there are other people…I’m not alone…For some reason in my addiction, there is a part of me that forgets that people care about me and that I care about them,” the comedian stated.