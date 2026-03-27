Trump Criticized for Reported “Disturbing” Nickname for Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump is in hot water once again for his remarks. This time, the 79-year-old president is facing backlash for his choice of words about Kimberly Guilfoyle. Reportedly, at a recent event, the U.S. president used an inappropriate pet name for Guilfoyle, who was the former partner of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

While addressing the Greek Independence Day celebration on Thursday, he referred to Guilfoyle, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Greece, in terms some described as disturbing. The claim, as reported by The Mirror, cited sources who are familiar with his private remarks. According to the outlet, Trump referred to Guilfoyle with a nickname that quickly drew criticism online after details became public. However, it is not confirmed if the remark was made in a formal setting, but was said to reflect Trump’s extemporaneous tone in private conversations.

President Trump referred to Kimberly Guilfoyle — his son’s ex-fiancée, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife and the current US ambassador to Greece — as “Kimber-lay” during a Greek independence day celebration at the White House. pic.twitter.com/wtrnEPMMg4 — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

“Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimber-LAY. That’s my little pet name, but you are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends,” the president remarked.

Guilfoyle is a former Fox News personality and a crucial fundraiser during the political campaigns run by the president. She was in a long-term relationship with Don Jr. before the couple split in 2024. Despite the breakup, she has remained a vital figure in the Republican meetings and circles. Her closeness to the Trump family has always brought attention to her.

The reaction online created a buzz after the news went viral. Fans highlighted the fact that she was almost Trump’s daughter-in-law and was also married to rival Gavin Newsom. Also, the whole episode comes after the president was seen jerking his head and rolling his eyes in an alarming health scare video.

One user posted, “She is Don Jr.’s EX girlfriend. She was given the ambassadorship in Greece, to keep her quiet and happy. Don Jr has a new girlfriend. If my ex-boyfriend’s father had a s**ual nickname for me, I would be highly disturbed.”

Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. That’s my little pet name but you are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends

pic.twitter.com/VW5S4ivP8V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

Previously, in 2024, the president endorsed Guilfoyle as the nominee for ambassador to Greece. Additionally, at the recent event, he talked about his maintained friendship with her.

As for the pet name, neither the president nor his representatives has shared any remarks regarding the backlash. However, the president is getting renewed criticism because of his past controversies and comments involving women.