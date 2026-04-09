Karoline Leavitt Clarifies Trump’s Cuba Remark Days After He Says She’s Doing a ‘Terrible Job’

Karoline Leavitt clarified Donald Trump’s comments on Cuba, while their professional relationship seems to be crumbling publicly. After Iran, Trump warned Cuba could be next. He said, “I built this great military. I said, ‘You’ll never have to use it,’ but sometimes you have to use it, and Cuba’s next.” Later, he asked the reporters to “pretend I didn’t say that.”

Following this, Leavitt was questioned about Trump’s comments. The reporter asked her, “The president said Cuba is next. What’s the message to the American people regarding Cuba, and what can Cubans expect in relation to this statement?”

She quickly responded that the president did not mean it. She stated, “Well, look, I think when President Trump said that, and he later clarified after making that statement that he meant the Cuban regime is bound to fall. The country is very weak.”

Trump never accepts defeat or admits loss himself. He doesn’t take responsibility when media coverage is negative due to his own actions, statements, or decisions. Instead, he always shifts the blame onto his team (like Karoline), the press, Democrats, or whoever else is handy.… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) March 31, 2026

She further elaborated that the country is in a weak economic position and that its people are fed up with their government. Leavitt assured that the discussions are happening at the highest level of the government. She ended her answer with, “I don’t have any updates or announcements for you with respect to Cuba policy today, though.”

Leavitt usually defends Trump’s controversial statements as well as Truth Social posts. Despite that, many continue to criticize the president. Earlier, Trump appeared to blame Leavitt for negative publicity. He was asked how he’s portrayed in the media. He replied, “We have to straighten out our media. The New York Times circulation, you know, has gone way down. The Washington Post is almost extinct.”

Then he took a jab at Leavitt and said the White House press secretary was “doing a terrible job.” He also joked about firing her, and that may not come as a surprise since he has already fired Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Reporter: The President said Cuba is next… Leavitt: He meant the Cuban regime is bound to fall pic.twitter.com/QA0cRvp0Jw — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026

He said, “I got 93% bad publicity. Some people say 97, but between 93 and 97 — maybe Karoline is doing a poor job, I don’t know.” Furthermore, he added, “She’s my representative. You’re doing a terrible job. Should we keep her? I think we’ll keep her.”

After defending Trump’s Cuba statement, Leavitt got trolled by netizens. One X user wrote, “Nice attempt to backpedal.” Another one added, “You can see the anxiety on Leavitt’s face. Constant spin and being on the defensive on every single question will do that. She’s got to be on some heavy medication.”

The third one asked, “Kind of like the way we are fed up with our government in the U.S.?” It appears Leavitt struggles to defend the president’s intentions when he makes such statements.