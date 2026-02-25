Karoline Leavitt Calls Out Ilhan Omar’s Outburst Over Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

The longest State of the Union speech in history from President Donald Trump turned tense after a heated exchange with Democratic lawmakers – most notably Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

The exchange took place after Trump asked members of the Congress to stand if they agreed that the first duty of the American government is to protect its own citizens and “not illegal aliens”. While Republican lawmakers stood immediately and applauded, Democrats remained seated.

This led Trump to openly criticize everyone who chose not to stand up. He said, “You should be ashamed of yourself”. However, this comment triggered a sharp response from Omar, who was seated on the chamber floor alongside fellow Democrats.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump has Ilhan Omar GOING BERSERK after calling out Somalis and illegal aliens, she’s yelling at the TOP OF HER LUNGS right now “You should be ashamed of yourself!” OMAR: *Keeps yelling* Deport her from the CHAMBER, deport her FROM AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/tGJsXFIS4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

The Minnesota congresswoman shouted back at the president and interrupted his speech, saying, “You have killed Americans. You should be ashamed of yourself”. This particular exchange was one of several tense moments during the night.

Later, as Trump accused Democratic-led states of being full of fraud and corruption, it sparked yet another response from Omar. The president specifically mentioned Minnesota in his speech and claimed that members of the Somali community had “pillaged” what belongs to U.S. taxpayers.

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” Trump stated. He further added, “Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the U.S.A.”

Trump calls out Somalian fraud. Camera pans to Ilhan Omar crying: pic.twitter.com/eeSyToTRyp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

As Trump made those remarks, Omar once again strongly objected, shouting, “That’s a lie! You’re a liar”. In a room full of government officials, Omar accused the president of spreading false information about fraud in her state.

However, paying no attention to the Minnesota congresswoman, Trump went on to announce that Vice President J.D. Vance will lead what he called a new “war on fraud.” According to the president, the task force will focus on investigating and prosecuting fraud cases across the country.

The announcement evoked another reaction from Omar, and it became the talking point of the speech. Even Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a video of the moment, commenting on Omar’s reaction.

In the post, Leavitt wrote that Omar was “very upset” that Trump had announced a “new V.P.-led task force to prosecute fraud!” Her post gained over 540K views on X, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Ilhan Omar is very upset that President Trump announced a new @VP led task force to prosecute fraud! https://t.co/IgIaFeWegM — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the tension in the chamber during Trump’s State of the Union speech did not stop with Omar. Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington was also among the Democrats who spoke out during the president’s remarks and interrupted his speech.

These heated exchanges have highlighted how immigration, fraud and government responsibility remain highly charged issues in American politics.