Donald Trump Takes Jab at Ilhan Omar as U.S. Conducts Strikes Against ISIS in Somalia

Published on: February 3, 2026 at 11:29 AM ET

Trump and Omar have continued their bitter feud throughout the first month-plus of 2026.

Jake Elman
Written By Jake Elman
News Writer
United States President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

United States President Donald Trump continued his ongoing feud with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday, referencing her in a Truth Social post about U.S. strikes against ISIS in Somalia.

Trump shared a link to a Fox News video of the U.S. military deploying explosives against ISIS and Somali leaders on Sunday, Feb. 1. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said that 14 ISIS operatives were killed in the strikes.

“Was Ilhan Omar there to protect her corrupt ‘homeland?’” Trump wrote on Tuesday morning. Omar had not publicly responded to Trump as of publication.

Trump has been a harsh critic of Omar in recent weeks, especially amid the Minnesota fraud scandal and ongoing anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Many of those arrested are of Somali descent, as is Omar.

Trump and the U.S. government allege the fraud could total as much as $19 million. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced last month that he would not run for re-election and later said he does not intend to run for any office again.

Omar, who has represented Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019, has not said — or even hinted — that she will step down anytime soon.

None of that has been good enough for Trump, who previously called Omar a “Fake Sleazebag” in a January Truth Social post. He has also repeatedly said that Omar should be imprisoned or deported. Omar was born in Somalia and has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

“She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in one post.

Omar told MS Now in mid-January that she believed Trump “is itching” for the ongoing Minnesota protests to escalate so that he could invoke the Insurrection Act, which would deploy active military personnel to Minneapolis. As of Feb. 3, there is no indication that Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, or any city with continued anti-ICE protests.

Trump has also accused Omar of an inflated net worth, which various news outlets previously alleged could be as high as $30 million. Omar had denied those accusations as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”

The 43-year-old Omar also sharply criticized the Trump Administration in a Jan. 16 speech, calling it the “least transparent” and “most corrupt” administration that she has seen or dealt with. Those comments came over a week after the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a Minnesota woman who was fatally shot in her car. The Department of Homeland Security has alleged that Good, who put her car into drive when one agent was in front of the vehicle and another had his arm through the driver’s side window, intended to use the car in an act of domestic terrorism.

