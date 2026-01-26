Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Trump After He Says DOJ, Congress Are ‘Looking At’ Her

Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized President Donald Trump after he posted on Truth Social that the Justice Department and Congress were looking at her. He linked this claim to federal fraud investigations in Minnesota and the increased deployment of federal agents to the state following the deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal officers in Minneapolis this month.

“The DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Ilhan [sic] Omar, who left Somalia with nothing, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all,” Trump wrote on Monday. In the same post, he mentioned sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minnesota that night. He claimed that a major investigation was underway into “the massive 20 billion dollar, plus, welfare fraud that has taken place in Minnesota.”

Omar called the president’s comments a distraction. She stated that repeated inquiries have not produced any evidence of wrongdoing. “Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking,” she wrote on X, according to Newsweek. “Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota.”

Newsweek reported that it reached out to the Justice Department through its online portal for a comment.

Trump’s post came as Minnesota remains a key focus for the administration’s messaging on fraud and immigration enforcement. Trump argues that more federal resources are necessary to pursue alleged fraud and to respond to what he describes as violent unrest linked to federal operations.

Minnesota has faced significant fraud prosecutions related to pandemic-era programs. This includes the Feeding Our Future case, which prosecutors called one of the largest COVID-19-related fraud schemes involving federal child nutrition funds. Newsweek noted that the investigation began in 2021 and expanded to 78 defendants, with 57 convictions through pleas or trials by late 2025.

Besides the criminal cases, Minnesota’s own oversight systems have also come under scrutiny. A performance audit from this month by the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor found widespread failures in oversight within the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Administration grant programs. These included inadequate internal controls and noncompliance with tested requirements for mental health and substance use disorder grants.

This political conflict also happened alongside two fatal shootings involving federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed by an ICE agent on January 7, and Pretti, 37, was shot on January 24 during an encounter with federal officers. These incidents have sparked protests and discussions over federal tactics and accountability. Reuters reported that Good’s death may test the legal limits on ICE immunity as her family considers litigation.

Trump’s assertion about Omar’s net worth has appeared before in conservative media and advocacy groups. Omar has rejected this view in past comments, stating she is not a millionaire and disputing claims about her personal finances, according to Newsweek.

In his Monday post, Trump did not provide any evidence that the Justice Department or congressional investigators are looking into Omar’s finances. He also did not mention a specific committee or criminal inquiry. Trump’s comment came while his administration was managing political fallout in Minnesota and as he announced Homan’s deployment to the state.

Omar has frequently been a target of Trump’s public attacks. She has described his latest comments as an effort to shift attention away from federal actions in Minnesota. Her response created a new front in a broader conflict between the White House and Democratic officials regarding fraud enforcement, immigration operations, and the handling of the Minneapolis shootings.