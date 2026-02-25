Politics

New Yorkers Find Quirky Way to Troll Donald Trump Ahead of State of the Union Address

Published on: February 25, 2026 at 12:04 AM ET

Donald Trump might have been ready to boast about his achievements, but New York was pulling no punches against the President.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Donald Trump
New Yorkers decided to Troll The Commander In Chief ahead of the SOTU address || Credit: Trump's White House via Wikimedia Commons

New Yorkers seem to have decided to have some fun at the expense of their president. Ahead of Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address, a bingo card appeared on a sidewalk in New York. Titled ‘State of Disgrace Bingo’, the card is full of buzzwords like ‘Sleepy Joe’ and ‘immigrants.’ The idea is to predict what Trump is going to talk about in his address. It is likely that he is going to touch on some points that have carried his campaign, such as immigration and affordability.

Ahead of his speech, Donald Trump had already revealed that he had much to discuss in the address. Speaking with reporters, he said, “It’s going to be a long speech, because we have so much to talk about.”

Trump might be trying to put a positive spin on his achievements as President for the past year. However, the Supreme Court has recently decided to label Trump’s tariffs as illegal. The President had previously defended the powers of the executive branch of government. He now finds his tariff decision undermined, a move he called ‘anti-American’ and ridiculous.

Among the guests who are attending the address are the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team. The Women’s team refused to attend the address. The Men’s team found itself in some hot water when they were revealed joking with the President at the expense of the Women’s team.

At least 12 Democrats have already boycotted the speech that Trump is going to give. Several Democratic Congressmen who have said that they will be attending have done so with survivors of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The President has been photographed extensively with the late financier. However, he has since said that his association with the s– trafficker was minimal.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, regarding his refusal to attend the address, said, “Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”

The address has so far seen the President talk about the economic turnaround that the country has faced. The address has largely been seen as a plea to voters to stick with Trump, whose various agendas have failed to deliver on campaign promises.

With the midterm elections fast approaching, Republicans are scared that the public might have decided to abandon the policies that they have been championing. It remains to be seen if Trump’s charm continues to win over everyday Americans. It is possible that the American people want a fresh alternative who can deliver effective solutions.

