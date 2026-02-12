Ilhan Omar Faces Firestorm After Suggesting Trump ‘Should Be Executed’ — Comer Demands Answers on Her Surging Wealth

Representative Ilhan Omar is facing intense backlash after posting explosive remarks about President Donald Trump that critics say crossed a dangerous line and escalated already heated political tensions in Washington.

“The leader of the P-d—ile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files,” she wrote on X about Trump, alongside a clip of the interview in which Trump also criticized her. “At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them.”

The Donald Trump comments by Ilhan Omar, first highlighted in a New York Post report, immediately ignited a political firestorm. Screenshots of the post spread rapidly across social media, triggering condemnation from Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators who argued that invoking execution — even rhetorically — against a political opponent was reckless and inflammatory.

Omar’s remarks came amid renewed focus on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, an issue that has resurfaced in political debate. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has rejected allegations tying him to criminal conduct.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) swiftly responded, escalating the clash. Appearing Wednesday night on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, Comer delivered a blunt rebuke.

“Of all the people to make any comment, Ilhan Omar is the one person in Congress who probably needs to keep her mouth shut,” Comer raged. He went further, arguing that if Omar intends to continue making public accusations, she should instead address scrutiny surrounding her own household finances.

“If she’s going to tweet anything, she needs to explain to the American people how her net worth went from zero to $10 million in one year, and explain why the Biden Department of Justice was investigating her husband’s financial activities over the course of that year, where her net worth ballooned up,” Comer said.

Comer’s remarks referenced past reporting that federal authorities examined financial dealings connected to Omar’s husband during the Biden administration — an issue Republicans have repeatedly raised while questioning the source of the congresswoman’s reported wealth increase.

The Kentucky Republican also revisited a separate line of criticism that has frequently surfaced in political exchanges. President Trump has repeatedly highlighted Omar’s Somali heritage in the context of a sweeping fraud investigation in Minnesota that has reportedly involved members of the state’s Somali community.

Comer echoed that theme during his appearance. “If she likes Somalia so much, she should go back to Somalia, and I can tell you, with what we’re investigating in Minnesota and the depositions and transcribed interviews that we’re getting right now as we speak,” Comer added.

Omar, who immigrated to the United States from Somalia at age 12, has previously pushed back against criticism targeting her background. Comer’s pointed criticism also zeroed in on questions surrounding her family’s rapidly rising wealth. While House financial disclosure forms do not provide a precise figure, reports have suggested her net worth climbed as high as $30 million over a relatively short period.

Much of that reported increase has been attributed to her husband’s investment firm, Rose Lake Capital, which according to prior reporting surged in value from near zero in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million. In addition, his winery venture — which has faced fraud accusations — reportedly saw its valuation rise sharply, reaching between $1 million and $5 million in 2024.

Comer tied those financial developments directly to past federal scrutiny. “The Biden Department of Justice was investigating her husband’s financial activities over the course of that year where her net worth ballooned up,” Comer sniped. “This is a simple question. It shouldn’t take long to answer.”

The escalating exchange underscores the volatile tone dominating national politics. What began as a social media post quickly evolved into a broader confrontation involving accusations, investigations, and personal finances.

With the 2026 political landscape already heating up, the clash between Omar and her Republican critics shows no sign of cooling — and once again highlights how rapidly rhetoric can ignite a national firestorm.