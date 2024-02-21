Kanye West Was Once Criticized for This ‘Disturbing’ Element in His Photo With his Wife Bianca Censori

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 21, 2023. It has since been updated.

Critics of Kanye West once expressed their discomfort after noticing a peculiar aspect in a picture of the rapper with his wife, Bianca Censori, taken during their recent trip to Italy. As depicted in the initial images shared by the Yeezy Mafia Instagram profile, Bianca, aged 28, and Kanye, aged 46, were captured in an embrace, holding each other closely.

Bianca had chosen to don a set of light blue, semi-transparent tights that allowed visibility and were accompanied by white stilettos. Complementing the ensemble, she had opted for a corresponding light blue bodysuit, notable for its transparent quality. The backless design of the bodysuit was particularly pronounced, revealing a significant portion of her side chest due to its minimal coverage, per The U.S. Sun.

Adding to the ensemble, she adorned her head with what seemed to be a ribbon, along with a pair of tan tights. The artist behind Flashing Lights opted for an oversized, all-black attire, and notably, he was barefoot—a detail that drew the attention of certain fans. The image of the married duo was shared on a well-visited online forum dedicated to the Kardashians, evoking a sense of discomfort among fans due to the absence of footwear.

Swiftly, fans didn't hold back in expressing their repulsion towards Kanye's decision to go without shoes. Detractors seized the opportunity to share their opinions on a Reddit discussion board, where they criticized the rapper for his unconventional style preferences, according to Mirror.

A particular individual raised a question: "If he doesn’t have his own brand of shoes does he just go barefoot?" "It's so gross. He's got millennia-old grime on those dirty feet," added a second. While a third said: "His lack of shoes right next to those torturous contraptions on her feet double the anxiety, for me. Imagine getting your toes stepped on by those things," While another speculated: "Isn’t he scared of like tetanus or something?? City streets aren’t exactly known for their cleanliness."

According to reports from The U.S. Sun, observers found an additional amusing aspect in the same picture that has been discussed by critics. Sharp-eyed enthusiasts noticed what seemed to be an electrician kneeling in the background of the photo. Fans couldn't help but chuckle as they highlighted the presence of an individual dressed in what appeared to be a worker's uniform, seemingly attempting to repair something within a cabinet in the background of the building, while the superstar couple took center stage in the foreground.

One fan noted on Reddit: "I'm thrown off by the guy in the back, who looks like he’s praying? (Or possibly cleaning or puking," as another added: "Obsessed with him thinking he is so cool and avant-garde, and there is a f**king plumber just working in the shot," while a third posted, "Idk what the guy is doing lol. But who knows where they are, so out of touch they always look ridiculous and out of place."