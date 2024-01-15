Blake Shelton Discloses Significant Career Plans In Texas Amidst Reported 'Marriage Issues' With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is making waves with his new career moves, and his latest announcement involves a significant venture in Texas. The country music sensation disclosed his plan to take the stage at a rodeo show in Houston on February 27 this year, as detailed by The U.S. Sun. Shelton excitedly posted a promotional poster for the event on Thursday night via Instagram, showcasing an image of himself beneath the words "Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo." The caption read, "See y'all at Rodeo Houston on February 27th!!!!! Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 18th!!!! Get more info at rodeohouston.com."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By THE HAPA BLONDE

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Once Talked About Her Struggles With Mental Health and How “Songs Can Cure”

Furthermore, in the comments section of his post, enthusiastic fans pleaded with the singer to bring his wife, Gwen Stefani, to the event. Eagerly, they inquired if she could make a special guest appearance. "YEE HAW. Hope he brings Gwen," a fan wrote. Another fan added, "Only one I care to see from the whole lineup! Bring Gwen Stefani this time!" Meanwhile, these reports surfaced amidst swirling rumors about difficulties in his marriage to Stefani. Despite any speculated issues between the Hollaback singer and her husband, she also remains steadfast in pursuing significant business opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

This year, she has landed a monumental opportunity that has been a long time in the making. The news broke that she is set to take the stage at the highly prestigious 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for February, according to The U.S. Sun. This performance marks a remarkable moment as it unfolds in the fourth year of the NFL's collaboration with the social media platform, after being initiated back in 2019. Amid these exciting career developments, concerns and speculations about the state of her relationship with Shelton arose. Fans became wary as they noticed potential signs, such as Stefani reportedly removing posts featuring Shelton from her Instagram. This added an element of uncertainty to the narrative surrounding the couple, inviting further discussion.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are 'going through tough times romantically' after spending time apart https://t.co/zi2ncu22Ww — Julie G Murphy | MOJO Coaching | Blush Ceremonies (@JGM0075) January 12, 2024

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Shares Her 'Blooming 2024' Video Featuring a Glipmse of Blake Shelton Amid Separation Rumors

In the previous month, the Sweet Escape singer posted a video of her preparation in the dressing room. Fans, curious about Shelton's absence from her Instagram grid, raised questions in the comments. Notably, the couple, who tied the knot at their Oklahoma ranch in 2021 after connecting on The Voice, celebrated New Year's Eve separately. Shelton took the stage at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, while Stefani had her performance in Las Vegas. The rumors about their marriage facing challenges surfaced after they spent the holiday apart, according to sources. Additionally, according to Life & Style Magazine, earlier an insider said, “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Blake Shelton Brags About His New $20K Tractor After Spending New Year's Eve Away From Wife Gwen Stefani

The source added, “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.” According to the insider, Shelton felt let down and quite upset that Stefani wasn't by his side that night. Despite this, the musical powerhouse duo has maintained their mutual support in interviews and continued to share heartwarming moments on social media, as reposted by Best Life.

More from Inquisitr

Inside The Custom Built 1,300-plus Acres 'Ten Point Ranch' Owned By Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Fans Concerned With Her 'Unusual' Social Media Behavior Amid Split With Blake Shelton