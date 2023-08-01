'The View' Host Ana Navarro Makes Special Guest Request While Revealing Favorite Summer Read: "The Best"

In a recent episode of The View that aired on Monday, July 31, Ana Navarro, one of the show's popular hosts, took the opportunity to share her summer reads recommendations with the audience. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende is Navarro's first choice for the new segment, The Ladies Get Lit, where the co-hosts recommend their favorite novels for the summer. Navarro enthusiastically described Allende's writing, expressing her love for the well-known author, and requested the show's producers to invite her as a guest.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: ‘The View’ Audience Supports Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Disses the Idea of Trophy Wife

Ana Navarro's love for Isabel Allende's work was very evident as she presented The Wind Knows My Name to The View's audience. Allende is a well-known Latin American author who is renowned for her engrossing storytelling and expert blending of magical realism and historical events. Allende's distinctive writing style is commended by Navarro as "Latin-American surrealism," which transports readers on an enthralling trip through time and civilizations.

Navarro said, “Well, my first pick is by Isabel Allende. I adore Isabel Allende." She further mentioned her adoration for the author saying, "She is the best living, certain Latin-American author right now. She is about Latin-American surrealism, and in this book, which I actually read in Spanish, I urge you that if you know Spanish, to read in Spanish because it keeps your vocabulary good.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

She further added, "You know, one of the things I love about her books is that they are historical novels, and I always learn about history and current affairs. Isabela Allende is a spunky 80-year-old woman. She is so wise, go listen to her interview if you haven’t. I adore her.”

Also Read: 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Slammed for Supporting Cardi B Who Threw Mic at Concertgoer

Navarro's appreciation for Isabel Allende beyond just her talent as a writer. Allende has also become a source of inspiration for Navarro. The host underlined Allende's talent for incorporating current affairs into her historical fiction in order to make it both informative and thought-provoking. The strong affinity Navarro has for Allende's life and work is visible in her wish to have the author appear on The View.

Also Read: The View 'Guest Host' Says They Are 'Exhausted' By Hunter Biden Post His Plea Deal Collapse

Navarro spontaneously asked the show's producer, Brian Teta, to bring the renowned novelist as a guest on The View as she expressed her love for Allende. She then went on to talk about her second recommendation which happened to be I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter written by Erika Sánchez. She informs the audience that "it is a story about finding yourself amid the pressures and stereotypes of growing up in a Mexican American home," further explaining the journey of the protagonist.

The literary accomplishments of Allende are remarkable. She has made a lasting impact on the literary world as one of the most well-known Latin American authors thanks to her rich storytelling and compelling narratives. The House of the Spirits and Eva Luna, and City of the Beasts are some of Allende's most well-known works that have enthralled readers across the globe.

References:

https://youtu.be/KC_knFSSarU

More from Inquisitr

Sunny Hostin Replaced By This Reality Star on 'The View' While She Goes Missing In Action

‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Mocked by Co-hosts for Her “Aliens and Ghosts Are Among Us” Comments