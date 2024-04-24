Kanye West Slammed Online for ‘Sick’ Comments on Bianca Censori and Michelle Obama

Netizens online have declared Kanye West as 'sick' in response to his egregiously disrespectful remarks on his wife Bianca Censori and former First Lady, Michelle Obama. During a recent interview on The Download Show, the Vultures 1 musician made the startling statements. Host Justin Laboy, questioned West, 46, about who he and Censori, 29, would like to be in a 'threesome' with. According to The Sun, Laboy insisted, "You can pick anyone in the world...Just one person." As the Can't Tell Me Nothing artist contemplated his reply, the podcaster commented, "I think I know what you're thinking but I'm not even gonna say no names. I just want to see what you would think."

hes still so mad obama called him a jackass over taylor swift (in all honesty, barry could've saved this insult for later things to come) https://t.co/JSTsqdZVO6 — www.baddie5000.com (@baddie_5000) April 22, 2024

To Laboy's astonishment, Ye nonchalantly answered, "Michelle Obama." The podcast host burst out laughing, while West added, "Gotta f**k the president's wife" in a sing-songy voice, cackling along. Netizens online, however, did not find the comment funny, with many bashing the rapper for what they thought was a distasteful answer. On X, formerly Twitter, a spectator tweeted the footage of West's statement and wrote, "Bro is sick."

why do people keep asking this man questions? How did these topics come up? https://t.co/5B40xw5qQm — 𝕄𝕒𝕩𝕚𝕞𝕦𝕤 𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕖𝕟 (@MidBishop) April 22, 2024

"Bruh what's wrong with this man," a second user commented on X. "What the hell is wrong with Kanye West lmfaoooo Obama gonna be mad asf when he sees this," chimed another. A third user slammed, "I’m a Kanye West fan but This isn't funny. It's highly disgraceful, inappropriate, and disrespectful…" Echoing similar sentiments, another user added, "This man popped out of nowhere with a Drake and Cole diss and now he’s talking about 3somes with Michele."

Now he disrespecting the Queen? Oh hell no https://t.co/YfSrDrt4XN — Jay 🇯🇲 (@Jay0Conn) April 22, 2024

Another comment read, "He’s that kid in class that keeps on arguing with the teacher and the rest of the class is like 'Okay, here we go again.'" Netizens also alluded that West may be mentally incapacitated. One user remarked, "Wow. Lock him up in a psychiatric facility." Reiterating the sentiment, another user added, "Did you forget where to pick up your medication, it’s either CVS or Walgreens," while another user online, asserted that outlets should, "stop giving this man a platform to speak..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Annie Leibovitz

While the Obamas have yet to comment on West's recent remarks, the history of verbal tirades between West and the Obamas runs long, according to The Mirror. The Carnival rapper once publicly objected to Barack Obama referring to him as a jacka** following his on-stage meltdown during Taylor Swift's 2009 VMA victory speech. "He is jack*** but he is talented," Barack went on to say in a 2012 interview with The Atlantic. In an apparent reference to West, Michelle also advised voters not to "play games with candidates who have no chance of winning" as she spoke to the Democratic National Convention during the 2020 US Presidential election contest.