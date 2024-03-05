Kanye West Reportedly Can’t Play in Concert Venues Across Europe Because of ‘Controversial Image’

Kanye West is apparently having trouble finding venues for concerts because of his 'controversial' image. After recently releasing the Vultures album, the rapper is reportedly scouring for locations to perform across the globe. Unfortunately, his search in Europe seems to be yielding nothing, The Sun reported. The response to contacting promoters in Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Madrid, and other cities was emphatically no. He tested the water in the Middle East, Asia, and Australia as well and had the same results. "His reputation and the controversies in the last few years are the main reason for this," a music industry insider explained to The U.S. Sun.

Despite having a sizable fan base, the source asserts that 'it will be very, very hard' for the controversial rapper to perform in Europe. The rapper is scheduled to headline the Rolling Loud festival in California on March 14. "Now almost no companies that manage arenas or stadiums want to allow him to do shows on their venues."

Fans labeled a recent 'listening experience' in Paris earlier this month as a 'rip-off' as the new album was played through in its entirety without Ty Dolla Sign, who has worked on the record, or Ye taking the stage. The insider went on to say that intense emotions surround any possible return, to the point that even the event's organizers in the French capital have faced criticism.

The 24-time Grammy winner stated earlier in February that he's finding it difficult to secure locations for his performances and hinted that his previous outbursts are to blame for this, per Page Six. The controversial figure discussed his newfound struggles on Instagram in a since-deleted video. “And you know why that is,” the rapper declared, after informing his 19 million fans on the site that he's having problems reserving arenas.

Ye was optimistic that he would be able to gain traction in Milan, where he intended to perform at the renowned San Siro soccer stadium—especially because the song Carnival featured Inter Milan supporters. However, the insider shared that 'the majority of the board' is still against the idea of allowing him to use the stadium to have his show.

"They know that Kanye’s presence and having him doing shows at a stadium can have them make a lot of money, but the risk, and the image, is more important for the arenas and stadium owners. It’s going to be really, really complicated for Kanye to do shows in Europe," the insider shared. A tour manager who works frequently in Asia and Australia says it's the same situation there. "It’s clearly very complicated for him to be able to do shows or tours with his reputation and the controversies he has been involved in," they stated.