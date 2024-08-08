Kanye West Confesses to Being Drunk on Hennessy When Posting Antisemitic Remarks: "It Turns Us Gray"

Popular rapper Kanye West was once banned from using his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The situation arose after he posted several anti-semitic posts in 2022. The social media platforms cited violations of their hate speech policies and soon deleted his controversial posts. Due to his troublesome behavior and statements, West faced intense backlash, and major brands like Adidas also cut their partnerships with him. Later on, West confessed that he was drunk while posting the controversial tweets.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

He spoke about this in a 2022 podcast with Candace Owens which recently surfaced. He said, "I definitely was drinking when I put up the death con tweet. You know whose, I wanna say alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. Hennessy. It turns us gray. Literally, the demons [come in]." When asked why he hadn't revealed this sooner, West said, "Because it keeps taking away the fact of what I was saying or what I was about to do." He added, "Sometimes the truth comes through because it's another way to discredit right."

In his tweet, the Yeezy founder wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Soon after the tweet went viral, Adidas wrote, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” as reported by Page Six.

Not an excuse — Justin3466 (@Justin346633300) August 7, 2024

In 2022, West also spoke about his antisemitic remarks and said he was glad to have "crossed the line." He said, "Hey if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank," as reported by Fox News. Back then, the rapper also told Piers Morgan that he had no regret for his statements. Morgan later commended the rapper for his self-awareness in acknowledging that he had "crossed a line." However, in December last year, West extended an apology to the Jewish community.

He said, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” as reported by AP News. The American Jewish Committee criticized West's apology and wrote, “Beyond being bizarre and possibly a ploy to gain more attention, the Hebrew apology — posted without translation — is inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language.” They added, “While he claims that he is committed to learning and greater understanding, this apology speaks to ‘any pain I may have caused,’ rather than acknowledging the pain that he has caused.”