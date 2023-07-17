Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Condemn Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have publicly condemned Kanye West's antisemitic comments after he faced backlash for his statements. The issue was discussed during a recent episode of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 6. In the episode, Kim expressed her sympathy for Kanye but also questioned her response to the situation, reports US Magazine.

Kim, 42, shared her concerns with her sister Khloé, 39, stating, "I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself. I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad. He’ll probably go off on me [if I reach out]. But then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community and then people dropped him today and I’m like, ‘Is that my fault, that I posted that? Did that push them and I should have just kept quiet but I’m vocal about everything else?’ I never know what to do."

Following Kanye's controversial comments, he faced consequences, including temporary restrictions on his social media platforms and being dropped by multiple brands. However, Kim expressed conflicted feelings about speaking out against him, considering he is the father of her children. She acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation and the challenges of managing her own emotions while protecting her children.

Kanye tweeted, "Going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are Jews also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda." After which Kim took a sly jab at her ex-husband tweeting, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end." Talking about her spat and relationship with her ex-husband, Kim said, "The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want jump in and be part of a downfall of the father of my kids," per US Magazine.

In October 2022, Kanye had thrown shade at Khloé's family in defense of his Yeezy season 9 show, referencing a controversial T-shirt he wore that read "White Lives Matter." Khloé responded on Instagram, urging Kanye to stop tearing down Kim and their family and asking him to leave them out of his public disputes. Reflecting on her divorce from Kanye, Kim has emphasized her commitment to protecting him in the eyes of their children. In an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022, she explained that she shields her kids from any negative information about their father and maintains a peaceful environment for their upbringing.

