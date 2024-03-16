Kanye West and Bianca Censori Want to Have a ‘Bunch of Babies’, a Source Revealed

Critics have aimed at Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori after reports surfaced suggesting the controversial couple is looking to expand their family. Justin LaBoy, the rapper's close friend, confirmed that the pair, who got married in December 2022, are eager to start a family sooner, according to OK! Magazine. This revelation followed West's hint in his recently released track Timbo Freestyle that he might be considering having children with Censori. LaBoy said, “I think they are going to have a bunch of babies." Additionally, West is already a father to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA

The disclosure has sparked widespread criticism online, with numerous fans asserting that the couple, who often grab attention due to Censori’s progressively daring fashion selections, are not suitable to raise a family, as per the Daily Mail. On a different note, when questioned about the speculation that West exerts control over Censori and has influenced her thinking, the friend remained tight-lipped. He said, “I don't, I can't speak on my brother's wife, I love him, I love her. She's great. She lives an amazing life. They're extremely happy. I've been around Ye for years now, he's the happiest he's been and she's extremely happy."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Plan to Have a 'Bunch of Babies,' Rapper's Best Friend Reveals: 'They're Extremely Happy' https://t.co/UFXyS8BXVl Click the image for details: — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 13, 2024

While LaBoy is supportive of the artist's relationship, Censori's father reportedly takes issue with West. A source disclosed that Censori's dad wishes to speak with West regarding allegations that he has influenced his wife to wear inappropriate clothes. “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” an insider said. The source added, "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

Meanwhile, amid the family planning talks, several users commented on a Social media post. One user wrote, "They need help not babies. Neither of them seem to be in a healthy headspace." Another user said, "I hope they're going to have a bit more self-respect for the sake of their children." Others also questioned whether Censori would adopt a more modest wardrobe once she becomes a mother. One user commented, "So how are you going to explain to your child one day, why did mummy wear such few clothing?" Another user commented, "I feel sorry for the future children. Disfunction all around!!!"

Furthermore, Censori, who has embraced her role as stepmother to West's four children, appears to share the same desire to expand their family as her husband. This revelation follows a disclosure from a source close to Censori, indicating that she has discussed future family plans with her loved ones. Previously, Censori's parents had expressed their disapproval of her intentions to have a child with her controlling rapper spouse. An insider shared, "He is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger."