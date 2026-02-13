Kansas Woman Sought After Alleged Attempt to Burn Warehouse Considered for ICE Facility

Social media users are attempting to identify a Kansas woman who allegedly tried to burn down a warehouse she believed the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was attempting to purchase.

Videos circulating on X show a woman spraying a warehouse with an unknown liquid before attempting to set the building on fire. By the time the Kansas City Fire Department arrived on scene, the woman had already vanished and remained at large as of Friday morning.

The property owners, Platform Venues, had been in conversations with the federal government about potentially selling the building. If sold, the property could have been transformed into a detention facility.

A woman tried to set a fire at a South Kansas City warehouse that had been rumored as a possible ICE detention center. Earlier today, the company that owns the property confirmed it is no longer moving forward with a sale to the U.S. government. MORE: https://t.co/493kHMRfIZ pic.twitter.com/1lC7DiGZ5J — KMBC (@kmbc) February 13, 2026

As of publication, it was unclear whether the suspected arsonist knew the deal had already fallen through.

“Arson is a serious life threatening felony,” actor James Woods wrote on X. “If this in fact were a detention center and she managed to burn it down, did this nitwit consider restrained detainees might be burned to death?”

The attempted arson comes amid reports of increased threats against federal officials, conservative content creators, and ICE supporters. An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested last week after allegedly planning to build Molotov cocktails and use them against ICE agents. Rayden Tanner Coleman was charged with six counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, six counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device, and one count of attempted second-degree assault.

A 26-year-old Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with attempted murder in an alleged plot to kill Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. U.S. marshals discovered a series of notes in Colin Demarco’s iCloud account, including one titled “Body Disposal Guide.” Spencer Lent, an Illinois elementary school teacher, recently made Facebook posts expressing harmful wishes toward Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and conservative content creator Jesse Wisco.

Arson is a serious life threatening felony. If this in fact were a detention center and she managed to burn it down, did this nitwit consider restrained detainees might be burned to death? Is there anything stupider than a hysterical liberal? https://t.co/qwgZZ82GlA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 13, 2026

Anti-ICE protesters have also been accused of assaulting federal officials, including a disturbing incident in Minnesota in which three Venezuelan nationals allegedly attacked an ICE agent with a snow shovel and broom handle. The officer shot one of those men, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, in the thigh.

ICE officials later re-arrested Sosa-Celis and Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna after a Minnesota judge ordered their release last week. The third alleged suspect, Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, was previously moved to a federal detention facility.

Superstar rapper Cardi B seemingly called for violence against ICE agents during a concert earlier this week, remarking that she would “jump” any agents who tried arresting her fans. The Department of Homeland Security fired back on X, writing, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”