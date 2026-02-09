Illinois Teacher Goes Viral After Wishing Death on Conservative Content Creators

An Illinois elementary school teacher is under intense social media scrutiny after Facebook posts were found where he expressed harmful wishes toward conservative content creators.

The @againstgrmrs X account surfaced multiple Facebook posts from Spencer Lent, who, according to his Facebook page, has worked as a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, Ill., since 2019. In response to a comment calling for Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik to drink bleach, Lent suggested that Jesse Wisco, another conservative content creator, should do the same.

Lent also called Wisco a “TERF moron.” TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” a label for feminists who oppose including transgender women. Raichik said Lent’s school would “definitely” hear from her. As of publication, neither the school nor the district commented on Lent’s posts.

The original X post had over 457,000 views as of Monday morning, while the Libs of TikTok post quoting it had an additional 410,000 views.

BREAKING: Illinois Elementary School teacher Spencer Lent appears to suggest he wants me to die Do parents know these are the types of people they’re entrusting their kids with? The superintendent is Victoria Stockton. Her office can be reached at [email protected] The… https://t.co/Qz3VNvohRV pic.twitter.com/sbpTU9JtEP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2026

“Do parents know these are the types of people they’re entrusting their kids with?” Raichik wrote.

As of publication, Lent had not responded to a message seeking comment.

Lent’s situation highlights a broader trend: educators are increasingly facing scrutiny over political social media posts, especially those perceived as anti-conservative.

A Pennsylvania man claiming to work as a “media educator” referenced “roofies” while posting about individuals who might attend a local Young Republicans meeting.

A California teacher posted multiple anti-conservative and anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) videos, including one in which she called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish.”

Also in California, a San Diego elementary school teacher previously posted—then deleted—a video of herself turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign inside her classroom.

The Chloe Day School in Harlem, N.Y., went viral in late January after holding an anti-ICE protest inside a kindergarten classroom.

A Minnesota teacher engaged in a heated discussion with a student regarding the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

The ongoing anti-ICE protests, as well as frustration with President Donald Trump, have seemingly empowered educators to share their personal and political beliefs online and in the classroom. Social media users frequently yearn for the days when they learned math and English in school rather than making protest signs.

Who recruited all of these teachers into the system? Who vetted? That’s what I want to know. — NoRoseGlasses (@glasses_no) February 8, 2026

Responses to Libs of TikTok’s X post also included users questioning the vetting processes that allow teachers to obtain — and retain — their positions despite controversial social media behavior. A West Chicago teacher was placed on administrative leave last month after commenting “GO ICE” on Facebook, though critics argue that similar disciplinary action is less frequently applied to educators who post anti-ICE or anti-Trump content.

“Music is the fabric that brings people together, and music can connect people and things that normally wouldn’t be connected at all,” Lent’s LinkedIn profile reads. “I try to open minds to other types of music someone may not necessarily be familiar with, as understanding music helps understand other cultures.”