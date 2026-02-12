“Ain’t Taking My Fans” — Cardi B Threatens to Attack ICE Agents at Concert

Cardi B is drawing backlash after threatening to attack United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a recent performance.

The popular rapper kicked off her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in Palm Desert, Calif., on Wednesday night. Videos circulating on social media show her asking the crowd if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience.

As her fans joined her in singing “La Cucaracha,” Cardi B issued a stern warning to any federal officials in the area.

“If ICE comes in here, we [are going to] jump [them],” she said. “I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, [expletive].”

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor ICE had officially addressed Cardi B’s comments as of Thursday afternoon. It is unclear whether ICE agents were in the vicinity of her performance.

Social media users, including Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik, immediately accused Cardi B of promoting violence against federal officials. A viral video featured a masked person in Minnesota throwing an unidentified object at an ICE officer in late January. That incident came shortly following a separate situation in Minneapolis, where three Venezuelan nationals allegedly assaulted an ICE agent with a snow shovel and broom handle.

The officer shot one of those men, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, in the thigh. Although a Minnesota judge ordered the release of Sosa-Celis and Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna last week, ICE officials promptly re-arrested the two men. The third alleged suspect, Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, was previously moved to a federal detention facility.

It is not known if Cardi B referenced her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj, at any point during Wednesday’s performance. Minaj has become a vocal Donald Trump supporter and posed for pictures with the president while the two held hands at last month’s U.S. Treasury Department Trump Accounts Summit.

Cardi B wants civilians to assault ICE agents protecting America. This is the left’s answer to lawful deportations: violence. America First stands with law enforcement deport the criminals and their celebrity cheerleaders. https://t.co/TJ6kIP0IqI — Jason Hughes (@JasonHughes716) February 12, 2026

Minaj also attended the premiere of “Melania,” the new documentary about the First Lady, and has called herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan.” Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett later referred to Minaj as a “sellout.”

We won’t be surprised if Cardi B continues speaking out against ICE and the Trump Administration while on tour. She’ll take the stage again on Friday night in Paradise, Nev., before returning to California for a two-day set at the KIA Forum in Inglewood. The “I Like It” rapper also has performances scheduled in Portland (Feb. 19), Seattle (Feb. 22), and San Francisco (Feb. 27); those three areas have a reputation for being extremely anti-Trump.

As for Minaj, she was expected to release an album in March. However, she confirmed earlier this month that she will not do so until she finishes renegotiating her contract with Republic Records. We’ll see whether her next project contains any pro-Trump content or anti-Cardi B lyrics.