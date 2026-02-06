Maryland Man With “Body Disposal Guide” Faces Attempted Murder Charges Against Trump Official

A 26-year-old Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly showing up at Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought’s Northern Virginia home.

Arlington County police arrested Colin Demarco on Jan. 22. He is charged with attempted murder, carrying a firearm without a permit, and unlawful wearing of a mask. Demarco is accused of plotting to kill Vought. The arrest comes several months after a Ring doorbell camera allegedly captured Demarco outside Vought’s home on Aug. 10.

Neither Vought nor anyone in the Donald Trump administration had publicly commented on the arrest as of publication. An Office of Management and Budget spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe.”

According to CBS News, U.S. marshals discovered a series of notes in Demarco’s iCloud account, including one titled “Body Disposal Guide.” The note allegedly included steps such as “always wear rubber gloves” and “make an airtight alibi.” Demarco told agents that he feared a “fascist takeover” following Trump’s 2024 election victory.

So grateful OMB Director Russ Vought is safe and his would-be lunatic assassin has been arrested. 26-year-old Maryland man Colin Demarco has been charged with attempted murder charges. – He believed President Trump’s reelection would lead to a “fascist takeover” (wonder where he… https://t.co/0ubb6zncWs pic.twitter.com/4u3StjtwtV — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 5, 2026

Another note allegedly discussed a stash of weapons, including some belonging to Demarco’s father. One of those weapons was described as a .357 Magnum Colt revolver. However, U.S. marshals did not recover any weapons when they searched Demarco’s home.

Demarco allegedly used Discord to discuss his plans, writing in one message that he had found Vought’s address. In another disturbing message, Demarco expressed a desire to assassinate President Trump.

“The more Trump does [expletive] like this, the more I wanna grab a gun and try to shoot him,” Demarco wrote. “I am at my wits’ end and this might be the final straw. I want to get a gun, head to DC and kill him.”

Demarco was previously taken into custody in Maryland in November 2024 after allegedly asking a police officer to run him over or shoot him. At the time, Demarco reportedly said he wanted to die because Trump had just defeated Kamala Harris in the election.

“Demarco advised that he had created a manifesto and that once it was completed he would kill people,” the complaint stated.

WATCH: NBC Nightly News were the only network nightly newscast to report on the arrest of a man plotting to k!11 OMB Director Russell Vought. pic.twitter.com/QKkxlfmkaQ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 6, 2026

Another Discord message reportedly referenced Luigi Mangione, the man charged with allegedly murdering former UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson. Demarco also allegedly praised Mangione when speaking with agents.

“Are you willing to put your livelihood on the line and seek out the guy’s home to Luigi him?” Demarco wrote.

Demarco is currently facing only state charges. It remains unclear whether he will also face federal charges related to allegedly crossing state lines.

Threats against individuals affiliated with the U.S. government have increased in recent months, particularly amid ongoing anti–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests nationwide. A West Virginia librarian was arrested on Jan. 25 after allegedly recruiting social media users to assassinate Trump.