Oregon Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Planning to Attack ICE Agents With Molotov Cocktails

Warning: The following story includes references to graphic threats of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested last week after allegedly planning to build Molotov cocktails and use them against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Police arrested Rayden Tanner Coleman on Feb. 4. He has been charged with six counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, six counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device, and one count of attempted second-degree assault. A judge set Coleman’s bail at $400,000, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to court documents, Coleman told his roommates that he planned to attack and murder ICE agents. He also allegedly threatened to sever the heads of ICE agents and had a manifesto, though the document was no longer available at the link provided at the time he was charged.

Officers found glass bottles filled with sand in the trunk of Coleman’s vehicle, along with surveillance-related equipment elsewhere in the car. Coleman admitted during an interview with police that he purchased an AR-style rifle that he intended to pick up the following day, hoping to use it against ICE agents.

According to KOIN in Oregon, Coleman allegedly wanted to create his own nation named Cascadia and then initiate a civil war. Coleman also admitted to gathering materials for Molotov cocktails and confirmed that he made comments about beheading ICE agents.

“Another reminder that Democrats’ demonization of law enforcement has real-world consequences,” the House Republicans’ official X account wrote. “The arrest of Rayden Coleman — a man who built Molotov cocktails and wrote a manifesto about killing ICE agents — proves that Democrats’ anti-ICE vitriol is radicalizing people toward violence, even murder.”

The House Republicans added that left-wing politicians have “created a roadmap for violence that must be shut down.”

Coleman allegedly wrote that he was “done just standing around” in a private Discord message.

Coleman’s arrest comes amid increased death threats to federal officials, conservative content creators, and ICE supporters. An Illinois elementary school went viral this past weekend for Facebook posts expressing harmful wishes toward Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and conservative content creator Jesse Wisco.

A 26-year-old Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with attempted murder in a plot to kill Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. U.S. marshals discovered a series of notes in Colin Demarco’s iCloud account, including one titled “Body Disposal Guide.” Netizens were horrified after a video circulated showing an ICE agent being assaulted during protests in Minneapolis last month.

A four-day trial for Coleman is scheduled to begin March 31.