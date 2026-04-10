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Kamala Harris Mimics Donald Trump in Convention Speech, Calls Him ‘Mob Boss’

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 8:20 PM ET

During a speech at the National Action Network Convention, Kamala Harris took aim at Trump’s mafia leader persona.

Anne Sewell
Written By Anne Sewell
News Writer
Kamala Harris gets trolled for her "mob boss" Donald Trump impression
Kamala Harris gets trolled for her "mob boss" Donald Trump impression (Image source: Kamala Harris and White House on Instagram)

Many comedians can do excellent impressions of President Donald Trump, but former Vice President Kamala Harris needs to work on her version of it, at least that’s what the Internet thought. She gave a speech on Friday, April 10, at the National Action Network Convention, where she did an impression of Trump as a “mob boss.”

While posing on stage, Harris, 61, launched into her attack on Trump, 79, saying, “The way that he’s thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it’s to withdraw from these relationships and these connections.”

“Then he kind of acts like a mob boss,” she said, putting on her version of a Trump impression. “Then he’s kinda like, ‘You know, you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere, and then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up. Right?'”

A video of her performance was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which attracted unending comments, and very few are positive. However, one retired colonel understood exactly what she was getting at. “What Kamala Harris is describing is exactly what NATO has been doing for decades. They decide which countries have influence of various sections of the world map,” he wrote.

“This isn’t even a Trump impression, it’s a ‘suburban mom who just finished her fourth glass of Chardonnay’ impression.” another X user wrote. Yet another commented, writing, “Nothing she does is authentic, it is all cringe.”

One more wrote, “No wonder she never became President. She can’t even mentally conceptualize how to imitate Trump.”

Looking back at the presidential debates, the bad energy between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was clear. When Trump brought up the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, who he said were eating the cats and dogs of the people living there, she couldn’t help it and burst into laughter.

Since that time, Trump and Harris have had regular digs at each other. A recent example came during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Trump seemed to refer to former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when he said, “Explain that to me. He was the worst. She was as bad as he was. Gonna give ‘em an IQ test next week.”

Meanwhile, during the 2024 campaign and during his current term as President, Trump often slammed Harris’ intelligence. He went so far as to call her a “low-IQ individual” while suggesting she undergo a cognitive test.

That same year, Harris responded to the challenge, saying she would agree to a cognitive test, while challenging Trump to take the “exact same test.” She seemed to hint that Trump’s many verbal attacks are a sign that he is becoming “increasingly unstable.”

As noted by CBS News in October 2024, in an interview with CBS Evening News, while on the campaign trail in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Harris said, “This is what he has resorted to, and I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name-calling because he actually has no plan for the American people.”

Meanwhile, during the National Action Network Convention, Harris was asked if she was thinking of running for President in 2028. She responded, “I might, I might, I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it.”

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