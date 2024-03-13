Kailyn Lowry Confesses That She and Elijah Scott Are ‘Struggling’ After the Arrival of Their Twins

Kailyn Lowry, known for her role in Teen Mom and her family life, has seen her blended family grow in recent years. Despite this expansion, she's now sharing that things have become challenging after the arrival of her twins. The twins, named Valley and Verse, were born in November 2023, adding to Lowry's already bustling household. With these new additions, she now has seven children, including her son Rio with Elijah Scott, as reported by The US Sun. Lowry took to Instagram Stories on Monday to open up about the difficulties she and her boyfriend are facing as they navigate life with their large brood.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Archuleta

She captured the moment on camera, seated at the kitchen table, her head held in her hand. She told her followers, "Y'all, Elijah, and I are struggling right now. Did we lose an hour or gain an hour?" She added, "We're f***ing tired. We're literally just finishing up at the dinner table, and I am having a really hard time keeping my eyes open." With seven children under their roof, the couple has their hands full managing their bustling household. Adding to this, the ex-TV star disclosed that Scott underwent a vasectomy after she received a tubal following the birth of their twins, ensuring they won't be expanding their family further.

Lowry said, "I can't believe he's doing this, I can't believe we're doing this. We're both done having kids. It's crazy but good. We're done, we feel finished." In addition, Lowry shared details about her challenging delivery with the twins on her Barely Famous podcast. She disclosed that Valley had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for several weeks after their birth. Although Verse also spent some time in the NICU, he was discharged much earlier than his sister. She said, "I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger."

Lowry added, "She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues, and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff." Meanwhile, alongside the babies she welcomed with her current boyfriend, Lowry also co-parents her son Isaac with her ex-Jo Rivera, and her son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, according to E! News. Additionally, she has sons Lux and Creed with her ex-Chris Lopez. Despite the current challenges, Scott has been a pillar of support for Lowry throughout her parenting journey, providing a strong shoulder for her to lean on.

Furthermore, despite the whirlwind of struggle, especially during their son and daughter's extended stay in the NICU, Lowry hasn't completely dismissed the idea of wedding bells ringing with her partner. She said, "I think we have time. I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once. If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow." In a heartwarming moment last month, Lowry expressed her joy at having all seven of her children together under one roof. She captured a video showing her family gathered around the kitchen table, as reported by US Weekly.