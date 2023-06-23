Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals He Is Yet to Have Vasectomy After Having 7 Kids: "Really Scary"

Hilaria Baldwin believes her family has reached its desired size. In a recent cover story by Romper, the 39-year-old entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin addresses the topic of expanding her family and sets the record straight about her desire to have more children.

After the joyous arrival of her seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, eight months ago with her husband Alec Baldwin, Hilaria contemplates the possibility of further expanding their family. The former yoga instructor expresses that her recent addition, born in September, is likely to be her "last baby," stating with a touch of certainty, "probably, most definitely, almost completely." "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby, I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away because then I'll find out I'm pregnant," she told the outlet.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Accused of Berating Server at Gala, Referred to Her as a 'Peasant'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

While Hilaria may be inclined to conclude her childbearing journey, it appears that her husband may hold a different perspective on the matter, suggesting that they may not be entirely aligned in their readiness to stop expanding their family. "Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn't done it yet," she revealed. Hilaria amusingly reflects on her husband occasionally exhibiting childlike behavior, playfully suggesting that he can sometimes resemble an additional child in their household.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

In her interview with Romper, Hilaria, who is 26 years younger than Alec, humorously remarks, "Am I his mommy? Sometimes I'm his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, 'She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite," she addressed the initial assumptions about their age difference. But she clarifies that it's not true, implying a dynamic in which she takes on a nurturing role at times within their relationship.

Also Read: Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines’ for Her Zipper-Front Dress on ‘The View’: "Tried Her Dress on Backward"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Apart from assuming a maternal role with her 30 Rock alum husband, Hilaria is also occupied with raising their seven children—9-year-old Carmen, 7-year-old Rafael, 6-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Romeo, 2-year-old Eduardo and Marilu, and the youngest of the lot, 7-month-old Ilaria. While she confesses that she doesn't particularly enjoy being pregnant, Hilaria genuinely cherishes the act of "creating love" by embracing the arrival of new babies into their lives. "I love giving birth. This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that's really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you're like, 'I want to do this again,'" the 39-year-old mother explained.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Warns 'The View' Host Sara Haines After She Repeatedly Threw Stuff at Show's Producer

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Orders Hulu Crew To Capture His Arm-Wrestling Scenes With Travis

Kim Kardashian Appears on The Cover of 'Time's 100 Most Influential': “I Feel Like, OK, I Did It"