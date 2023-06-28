'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Shares Family Photos, Fans Say Her Husband and Son Look Like 'Twins'

It's not every day that The View host Sunny Hostin shares a glimpse of her 21-year-old son with the world. Recently, Hostin embarked on a trip to Portugal a few days ago, and not solely to explore the country's scenic beauty. During her visit, the lawyer made it a point to spend time with her son Gabriel "Gabe" Hostin, accompanied by her husband Emmanuel. According to The U.S. Sun, Sunny revealed that she and her husband Emmanuel traveled to Portugal to visit their son Gabe over Father's Day.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared several photos from their trip, starting with a picture of Gabe geared up for a surfing session. The photo collection also featured heartwarming moments, such as Gabe and Emmanuel sharing a hug, selfies of Sunny with her husband and son, and a lovely family picture. In her Instagram post, Sunny expressed her joy while showcasing her son, stating, "Manny and I had the most wonderful time visiting our boy in Portugal during his internship. He is happy and healthy. A Father's Day well spent."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the striking appearance of Gabe, the 21-year-old son of Sunny and Emmanuel Hostin, and rushed to gush over him in the comment section. One user wrote, "Wow! Very handsome," while another person talked about how Gabe just looks like his father, "He's definitely your husband's mini-me!" and another user agreed, "He looks so much like Manny!"

Fans had previously shown their adoration for Sunny's eldest son on Christmas. Last year, the co-host of The View shared pictures and disclosed that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had invited her to the White House holiday party, where she had the privilege of bringing her son as her plus-one. Sunny, aged 54, captioned the pictures from their memorable night, saying, "Thank you Mr. President and the First Lady for your kind invitation to the White House Holiday Party. What fun we had. Happy Holidays to all."

While many fans sent her warm wishes, a significant number couldn't help but be captivated by the presence of the young Harvard student in the photos. "All beautiful pics sunny your son is so handsome!" commented a fan.

During the festive night, Sunny, a mother of two, chose a white blazer and a white feathered maxi skirt as her outfit, while her son looked dashing in a dark suit paired with a checkered shirt. In addition to posing for pictures with fellow party attendees, Sunny took a moment to capture a photo with a painting of Michelle Obama, while Gabe stood proudly next to a photo portrait of Barack Obama.

Gabe, or Gabriel, is a 21-year-old student enrolled at Harvard University. He is currently in his sophomore year, pursuing a degree in Psychology with a specific emphasis on wellness and business, as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile. Gabe is currently engaged in an internship program with iXperience in Lisbon, Portugal. He has recently joined Complear, a medical equipment manufacturing company, which seems to be a fitting opportunity for him as he is fluent in Spanish, a language closely related to Portuguese.

