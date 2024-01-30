Justin Timberlake “Excited” About His Next Album Even As Britney Spears' Fans Criticize Him

Fans of Britney Spears recently responded to Justin Timberlake's recent release of his comeback track Selfish by trending the song with a similar name from Spears' 2011 album Femme Fatale. Additionally, this is Timberlake's first solo release since his 2018 album, Man of the Woods. Spears' song peaked at No. 1 on US iTunes on Friday, while he fell to No. 3.

The way Justin Timberlake just HAD to appear during Dakota Johnson’s monologue on SNL to take attention away & remind everyone that he’s hosted 5x is so typical of him. Always has to make everything about himself to try & overshadow a woman. He hasn’t changed & never will. What a… pic.twitter.com/eqimTRO0ol — Lou M. Taylor Belongs In Jail (@lootmtaylor) January 28, 2024

However, sources close to the singer recently revealed to Page Six that he refuses to allow anything to disturb his rhythm. The sources said, "He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He’s all about having a good time right now." Another source told the outlet, "He’s feeling reinvigorated and is doing what he loves, making the music he loves to create. He’s never felt better."

A third source confirmed, "He’s healthy, rehearsing, and getting in shape. He’s excited and in a celebratory mood." By January 26, Timberlake's most recent release was surpassed by Spears' 13-year-old song Selfish, a bonus track, which had taken the coveted number-one spot. The singer has begun a massive promotional tour for the album, which includes hosting Saturday Night Live and making appearances in New York on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He additionally announced that The Forget About Tomorrow globe tour will begin on April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Since the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears in 2021, Timberlake has faced a great deal of criticism from fans of the pop singer. The world started to look again at their separation in 2002 and the impact his reaction had on Spears' career. Spears said in 2023 that she had an abortion once in their three-year romance. She mentioned in her memoir, "I always expected us to have a family together one day." The music sensation continued by saying that, if she had been by herself, she "never" would have decided to end her pregnancy, but Timberlake was "so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

Surprisingly, the 42-year-old singer expressed regret for some of the things she said in her book and said she was "deeply sorry" if any offense was taken. As she shared a video of Justin and Jimmy Fallon goofing about on the US talk program The Tonight Show, Spears took an unexpected turn and also applauded Justin's new song, Selfish. As per Just Jared reports, she wrote in the caption, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry…I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song, ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too."