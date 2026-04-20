Justin Bieber’s Viral Coachella Moment Turns Controversial Over One MAGA-Supporter Snub

Justin Bieber performed at Coachella and collaborated with several artists. However, he did not include Nicki Minaj during the performance, prompting speculation on social media about her absence.

On Saturday, Bieber performed his hits and shared the stage with collaborators like Big Sean, SZA, and Billie Eilish, among others. According to Variety, Bieber called Eilish on stage for the song “One Less Lonely Girl.”

No one is talking about how it took just one performance from Justin Bieber at Coachella to make Nicki Minaj relevant again , the last time i saw her she was advocating for trump https://t.co/dVzxISL5UD — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) April 17, 2026

Here, Eilish crawled up the stage, then sat on a stool while Bieber sang the song. SZA and Bieber performed “Snooze,” which became the closing act.

On the other hand, he performed “As Long As You Love Me” and “No Pressure” with Big Sean.

Last week, Bieber included “Beauty and a Beat” in his Coachella set, where he played YouTube videos of various hits from his career. After his performance, the song went viral again, gaining millions of streams and online traction, according to The Mirror US.

Minaj collaborated with Bieber on this song and also commented on posts about the attention the song was receiving.

On a post mentioning that the song got over 200,000 new TikTok posts in just three days, she wrote, “Barbz, my darlings, my babies—I know I don’t have to tell you guys this, but be sure to participate however you can.”

She also quoted a post that read, “Coachella chose ‘beauty and a beat’ by justin bieber & nicki minaj as their theme song.” To this, she replied with an AI-generated image of herself as a doll, next to Chucky the Doll.

Some social media users took this chance to point out Minaj’s absence from Bieber’s star-studded guest list. One wrote, “Justin just brought out SZA and took Beauty and a Beat off the set list I know Maga Minaj is fuming.”

Minaj had been in headlines in the past for actively supporting Donald Trump and declaring herself his number one fan.

Justin Bieber performed his hit song featuring Nicki Minaj to a roaring crowd of fans last night. I thought she was canceled for supporting Trump? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/DlcREYdoxn — Jack (@jackunheard) April 12, 2026

As reported by the BBC, Minaj, who once criticized Trump, has praised his leadership in his second term. She also supported the “Trump Accounts” initiative.

Minaj even declared, “I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” adding, “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Bieber usually avoids talking about U.S. politics, but even he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, wore pins protesting against ICE at the Grammys.

Other artists who protested included Eilish, who said on stage that “No one is illegal on stolen land, according to PBS News.