“Just a Mic and a Laptop?” Justin Bieber’s Coachella Set Leaves Fans Divided

Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance has become one of the most talked-about sets of the festival. It was a raw and engaging show in which Bieber streamed YouTube videos on stage. The 32-year-old Canadian singer performed one of his two headline shows on Saturday, April 11, delivering a mix of older hits and newer material that sent fans into a wave of nostalgia.

What stood out to fans was how laid-back the performance felt. At several points, Bieber remained behind a laptop, playing YouTube videos of his earlier hits, including “Beauty and a Beat” and “Baby,” while singing along.

He also performed songs such as “Speed Demon,” “SWAG,” and “SWAG II.” While many fans appreciated the unconventional approach, others felt it did not meet expectations. Bieber was reportedly paid $10 million for the performance, making him one of the highest-paid artists on the Coachella 2026 lineup.

Summary of Justin Bieber Coachella performance today:

Bieber at Coachella: 1. biggest crowd in the Coachella festival history

2.Wizkid & Tems came on as surprise guests.

3. Sang his nostalgic ‘Baby’ Hit music , played on a laptop😅

, then closed with fireworks. No dancers. No… pic.twitter.com/AjJVqPkfy9 — ZYXER (@LkinMilk) April 12, 2026

Bieber also played a widely circulated clip in which he is seen confronting a photographer, saying,

“It’s not clocking to you, I’m standing on business.”

In another moment captured on video, Katy Perry was heard joking, “Thank God he has YouTube Premium, I don’t want to see any ads,” as Bieber began his performance. Apart from the stripped-down format, Bieber did not change outfits and kept the show minimal.

The performance prompted several fan theories, with some pointing to a possible reason for the limited focus on his older songs. Bieber sold most of his catalog — nearly 300 songs — to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million in December 2022.

Everyone’s upset that Justin Bieber pulled out a laptop and played his old videos while singing along at Coachella. The lazy man’s version of a concert performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/5kfXyHSG4O — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) April 12, 2026

One user wrote that Bieber’s rebranding after selling his catalog may explain the shift, suggesting his team is focusing on music he now owns. The user added that the performance appeared to be a statement directed at his previous team.

Another user said Bieber’s decision not to emphasize older tracks could be tied to ownership, noting that promoting newer material may be a strategic investment, especially given the reported $10 million payday.

A third user commented that Bieber appeared to play songs directly from YouTube during the performance, even joking about technical issues such as buffering. Another fan suggested Bieber may have intentionally avoided performing older songs in full, instead focusing on music he currently owns following the catalog sale.

Justin Bieber currently has a laptop set up on the Coachella main stage, pulling up his own YouTube videos and basically karaokeing whatever comes to mind from his searches. No setlist — just whatever he finds on YouTube. A few videos have even had to buffer. 😂 Honestly…kind… pic.twitter.com/TG2DlP0G4Z — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 12, 2026

Additional posts highlighted the unconventional nature of the set, noting that Bieber appeared to rely on a laptop to select and play videos during the performance. Some users joked that Bieber was essentially browsing music on stage, with one questioning whether a microphone and a laptop were enough for a headlining performance.

Despite the mixed reactions, the performance generated significant online buzz, with fans and critics continuing to debate whether Bieber’s approach was innovative or underwhelming.