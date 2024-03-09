Justin Bieber Seemingly Ignores Wife Hailey's New Victoria's Secret Campaign Amid Divorce Rumors

The media's attention has shifted to the high-profile relationship of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, with rumors swirling about a potential divorce. The speculation intensified when Justin appeared to overlook Hailey's recent Instagram post promoting her latest campaign with Victoria's Secret, as detailed by The US Sun. Hailey was prominently featured in the fashion brand's new campaign, sharing stunning photos from the shoot where she showcased a sparkly cobalt bikini set, revealing a glimpse of skin. Captured against a backdrop of a white wall, the Rhode founder looked elegant as she stretched her bare arms across the frame.

Although fans showered Hailey with praise in the comments, her husband seemed to ignore the post, neither liking nor commenting on it. This possible snub coincides with Justin, who recently marked his 30th birthday, being photographed without his wedding ring in Hailey's tribute post last week, according to another report by The US Sun. The couple has been surrounded by divorce rumors lately, with fans speculating based on paparazzi photos and social media activity. Additionally, keen observers noted earlier this week that Hailey's Instagram grid seemed to lack recent posts featuring Justin.

Divorce rumors reached a high pitch when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, publicly pleaded with fans to pray for the couple last week. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” he wrote, as reported by Page Six. In his caption, he mentioned that he and his wife regularly pray for the young couple. While he shared the message on his Instagram Story, he did not elaborate on the specifics of their situation.

Baldwin's enigmatic post coincided with Justin and Hailey's departure from a late-night church service, during which Justin appeared visibly distressed. With much of his face concealed by a scarf and hoodie, Justin seemed intent on avoiding any photographs. On social media, one person noted, "Something isn’t right with him, and he looks worse every time he’s seen in public." Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Hailey appeared to address the divorce rumors with a straightforward text image shared on her Instagram Stories. Reports surfaced suggesting that she was upset with her father for contributing to the speculation.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it,” she added. Yet, Hailey's resolute message was interpreted by many as a hint that there might be trouble brewing between her and Justin. "If you have to go to this extreme a length to say something and it’s affecting you THAT much… There’s probably some truth to what is being said in the blinds lmao if it wasn’t true it would not bother her to this extent," one person wrote on Reddit.