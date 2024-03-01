Hailey Bieber's Dad Calls for Prayers Amid Concerns Over Her Marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern among fans recently with a cryptic Instagram story asking for prayers for his daughter and her husband, Justin Bieber. The now-expired Instagram story shared by Baldwin urged followers to pray for the couple, particularly emphasizing wisdom, protection, and a deepening of their faith.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

This week, Hailey's father Baldwin requested that his followers "pray" for his well-known daughter and son-in-law. The post left many perplexed. The 57-year-old producer and actor shared a video of himself playing the guitar and belting out the Christian worship song I Will Sing of Your Love Forever, which was first shared by well-known person Victor Marx. The clip stated: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw them closer to the Lord."

People need to stay out of other people’s marriages famous or not it’s nobody’s business other than 2 people who are married! Marriage is hard enough without everyone’s 2 cents if pregnant many women don’t tell anyone until 2 trimester it’s nobody business but Justin & Hailey!!! — RiRi Jungkook Bieber AG7 JB7 R9 💜 Jailey (@MichelleCaissi1) March 1, 2024

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get," the caption for the cryptic photo read. "Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you," the caption continued, as per The Mirror.

After seeing Baldwin's confusing video post on his instagram story, fans worried for Hailey and Justin's relationship. The vague message left people guessing about the couple's status. Many theorized a hidden meaning, like a divorce or miscarriage. But the cryptic post offered no real insight, only causing concern over Hailey and Justin's wellbeing. Following the strange story, followers of Stephen took to his Instagram comments, seeking further clarification. A follower responded on his most recent social media post discussing his religious beliefs, asking, "Any news on Hailey and Justin's divorce? So are the rumors true?" "Where's the post on Hailey and Justin?" Another person responded, "Where's the post on Hailey and Justin. Divorce??" "Why did her dad ask for prayers???" was written by another curious fan.

Model, Hailey Bieber is reportedly not happy with her father Stephen Baldwin for publicly asking for prayers for her and her singer husband, Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/fFi2P6kUy7 — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 1, 2024

According to the TMZ article, Baldwin's request for public prayer was not made on a whim but rather had to do with a particular problem the couple is going through right now. The specifics of their issues are still unknown, but Justin and Hailey's recent gloomy exit from a Los Angeles church raises the possibility of more serious issues. The model, who is renowned for protecting her privacy, is allegedly irritated that the delicate subject is now being discussed in public. Hailey is unhappy with the scenario because Baldwin's attempt to get the couple assistance has unintentionally brought their troubles to light.