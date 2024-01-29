Justin Timberlake recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a hilarious incident that occurred during a golf tournament in Las Vegas with NFL standout Travis Kelce, Jimmy Fallon, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce delivered a joyful chest bump to Timberlake, leaving him splayed on the ground.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jed Jacobsohn

The incident occurred during a friendly golf match in April 2022, when Timberlake and Fallon faced off against Kelce and Mahomes. Fallon showed his incredible bunker shot, which had everyone, including the opposition side, roaring for his surprising victory, per Page Six.

Kelce chose to show his excitement with a chest bump during the celebration. Timberlake gladly joined in on the celebrations. However, things took an unexpected turn as Kelce's cheerful chest bump proved too much for Timberlake to handle. Timberlake collapsed to the ground, legs flailing in the air, causing an outcry among bystanders.

During his appearance on Fallon's show, Timberlake comically reenacted the incident and joked that he "forgot" about the significant weight gap between himself and the muscular NFL star. Ever the humorous sidekick, Fallon interjected, portraying Kelce's chest bump as essentially "tackling" Timberlake, reports People.

While the incident may appear lighthearted, Timberlake stated that the aftermath was not as easy as it appeared. Despite the seemingly innocent tackle, Timberlake revealed that he couldn't move his neck for approximately a week following Kelce's fun yet forceful chest bump. The pop star's friends, concerned about the source of his stiff neck, received a simple yet hilarious explanation: "Travis Kelce."

The amusing mishap rapidly spread on social media platforms, where people expressed amusement and shared video clips. “Looks like @jtimberlake was able to stay upright after shoulder bumping @PatrickMahomes but not @tkelce tight ends hit different,” one person tweeted. “I’ve watched this like a million times now. That was so funny!!!! JT is so cool and our TK is a sweetheart (Justin you may want to practice that celebration bump),” another person joked.

This incident is just one chapter in Timberlake and Kelce's friendship. The two have been golfing companions since at least 2021, participating in a variety of competitions and activities together. They first met in July 2021 at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where they were seen shaking hands on the golf field.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaiah Vazquez

Kelce surprised many when he disclosed in a Chiefs TikTok interview that Timberlake was the most famous person on his contact list. Kelce jokingly addressed Timberlake as "J.T., my man," while also stating that there was "not a chance" Timberlake would answer if he called him right then, given the pop megastar's hectic schedule, per Today.

In a January 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show, Timberlake responded to Kelce's shoutout by saying that they indeed communicate via text. "We text," Timberlake told Fallon. "I don't want to bother him, he's busy right now. He's in the zone."